College basketball odds: 2022-23 championship lines, best futures bets

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is finally here!

And if you are looking to sprinkle a few bucks on some title futures, we got you covered, as it's never too early to consider making a wager on who will win the NCAA title on April 3 in Houston.

As the 2022-23 men's basketball season gets underway, let's look at the title odds and FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre's best futures picks (odds via FOX Bet).

Here are the top teams' national championship odds for the NCAA men's basketball season (complete list here):

North Carolina Tar Heels +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Houston Cougars +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Gonzaga Bulldogs +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Kentucky Wildcats +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Kansas Jayhawks +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)

Baylor Bears +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

Arkansas Razorbacks +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

Duke Blue Devils +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

UCLA Bruins +1700 (bet $10 to win $180)

Texas Longhorns +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Creighton Bluejays +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Arizona Wildcats +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Tennessee Volunteers +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Michigan Wolverines +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Indiana Hoosiers +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Texas Tech Red Raiders +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Villanova Wildcats +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Purdue Boilermakers +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Illinois Fighting Illini +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Auburn Tigers +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Virginia Cavaliers +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

TCU Horned Frogs +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Oregon Ducks +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Alabama Crimson Tide +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Florida Gators +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

San Diego State Aztecs +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Dayton Flyers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Michigan State Spartans +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

USC Trojans +7500 (bet $10 to win $760)

UConn Huskies +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Xavier Musketeers +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Ohio State Buckeyes +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Florida State Seminoles +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Miami Hurricanes +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Wisconsin Badgers +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

* odds as of 11/7/2022

PICK: North Carolina (+900 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $100 total) to win NCAA title

Guards dominate in March, and good luck finding a better returning backcourt than North Carolina's Caleb Love and RJ Davis. And they’ve got one of the most dominant big men in the country in Armando Bacot. There are some questions about the offense if the shooters have an off night, but the Tar Heels are almost everyone’s favorite to win the title.

PICK: Baylor (+1500, bet $10 to win $160 total) to win NCAA title

This team has arguably the second-best backcourt in the country with veterans LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler and one of the most dynamic wing players in freshman Keyonte George. The health of center Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will be key because he and Flo Thamba are a powerful 1-2 punch.

PICK: Creighton (+2500, bet $10 to win $260 total) to win NCAA title

The word is out. Since we mentioned Creighton as a team to back in April, their title odds have shifted. Arthur Kaluma might be an NBA lottery pick next June, and they return their starting point guard and center. There isn’t a discernible weakness on the team, and it might be the best non-Villanova Big East team in years.

PICK: Kentucky (+1000, bet $10 to win $110 total) to win NCAA title

Last year the Wildcats lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Saint Peter’s, and John Calipari would love nothing more than to rebound with a title. Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick was a big get, and expect big things from forward Jacob Toppin and point guard Sahvir Wheeler. Can Oscar Tshiebwe go back-to-back as the Player of the Year? If he does, lookout.

