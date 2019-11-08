ETSU goes up against UTM

East Tennessee State (1-0) vs. UT Martin (1-0)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State and UT Martin both look to put winning streaks together .

PREVIOUSLY: East Tennessee State put up 80 points and won by 18 over UT Martin when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 8-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Buccaneers gave up just 68.6 points per game while scoring 76.5 per matchup. UT Martin went 3-6 in non-conference play, averaging 72.7 points and giving up 83.2 per game in the process.