Drake pays visit to Cincy

Drake (1-0) vs. Cincinnati (0-1)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Drake in an early season matchup. Drake won easily 86-55 at home against Kennesaw State on Thursday. Cincinnati lost 64-56 on the road against Ohio State on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Drake went 9-3 against programs outside its conference, while Cincinnati went 11-3 in such games.