Colgate goes up against Clemson

Colgate (1-0) vs. Clemson (1-1)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Clemson both look to put winning streaks together . Colgate won 80-75 over NJIT on Wednesday. Clemson is coming off a 79-45 win over Presbyterian on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Clemson’s John Newman III, Chase Hunter and Al-Amir Dawes have combined to score 47 percent of all Tigers points this season.ROBUST RAPOLAS: Rapolas Ivanauskas has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Colgate went 7-6 against schools outside its conference, while Clemson went 11-4 in such games.