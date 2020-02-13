Childress, Wake Forest visit Miami

Wake Forest (11-13, 4-10) vs. Miami (12-12, 4-10)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Brandon Childress and Wake Forest will battle Dejan Vasiljevic and Miami. Childress is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games. Vasiljevic is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

.CLUTCH CHILDRESS: Childress has connected on 30.2 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Miami is 0-7 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Wake Forest is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Wake Forest has lost its last five road games, scoring 71.2 points, while allowing 82.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 23.3 free throws per game.