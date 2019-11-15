Central Ark. plays Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (2-1) vs. Central Arkansas (1-3)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock takes on Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Arkansas-Little Rock beat Southwest Baptist by 18 at home on Thursday, while Central Arkansas fell to Duke on the road on Tuesday, 105-54.

LEADING THE WAY: The prolific Markquis Nowell is averaging 20 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 steals to lead the way for the Trojans. Ben Coupet Jr. is also a primary contributor, accounting for 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Hayden Koval, who is averaging 11.3 points, five rebounds and 3.8 blocks.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nowell has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas has attempted the second-most free throws among all Southland teams. The Bears have averaged 23 free throws per game this season.