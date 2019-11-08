C. Michigan hosts MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (0-1) vs. Central Michigan (1-0)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Mississippi Valley State in an early season matchup. Mississippi Valley State came up short in a 110-74 game at Iowa State in its last outing. Central Michigan is coming off a 102-62 home win against Michigan-Dearborn in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 76.8 points per game last season. The Chippewas offense put up 82.4 points per contest on their way to an 8-3 record against non-MAC competition. Mississippi Valley State went 1-12 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.