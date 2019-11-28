Buffalo plays host to William & Mary

William & Mary (5-2) vs. Buffalo (4-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary and Buffalo both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a victory in their last game. Buffalo earned a 75-74 win in Charleston over Missouri State on Sunday, while William & Mary got a 95-84 win at home against Morehead State on Tuesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to score 50 percent of Buffalo’s points this season. For William & Mary, Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Luke Loewe and Bryce Barnes have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all William & Mary scoring, including 87 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jordan has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Buffalo field goals over the last three games. Jordan has accounted for 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tribe have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. Buffalo has an assist on 42 of 79 field goals (53.2 percent) across its previous three contests while William & Mary has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-lowest rate in the country. The William & Mary defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 12.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 353rd among Division I teams).