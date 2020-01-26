Berhow helps Northern Iowa top Loyola Chicago 67-62 in OT

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trae Berhow scored the first five points of overtime, finishing with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Northern Iowa defeated Loyola Chicago 67-62 on Sunday to pull even with the Ramblers atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

Loyola’s Tate Hall made two free throws with 4 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 55. Berhow was fouled 20 seconds into the extra period and hit two foul shots to put the Panthers (17-3, 6-2 MVC) up two and he added a 3-pointer at the 3:19 mark to stretch the lead to 60-55. Two free throws by AJ Green with 1:38 left pushed the lead to seven and UNI held on from there.

Green and Austin Phyfe topped Northern Iowa with 14 points apiece. Phyfe added nine rebounds. Freshman Antwan Kimmons scored 13 off the bench. Berhow’s double-double was his second of the season.

Cameron Krutwig topped the Ramblers (14-7, 6-2) with 19 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Lucas Williamson added 18 points, while Hall scored 10.