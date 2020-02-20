BCU looks for home win vs SC St.

South Carolina State (11-13, 6-6) vs. Bethune-Cookman (13-13, 7-5)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman looks for its seventh straight win over South Carolina State at Moore Gym. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman was a 58-55 win on Jan. 30, 2010.

SENIOR STUDS: Bethune-Cookman has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cletrell Pope, Isaiah Bailey, Malik Maitland, Wali Parks and Leon Redd have combined to account for 70 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 55 percent over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 78.1 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.5 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Rayshawn Neal has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all South Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina State has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 74.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked 10th in all of Division I with an average of 75.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Wildcats have raised that total to 76.8 possessions per game over their last five games.