ANNOUNCER 1: And it's foul in front of Glenn Sherlock at third. Oh, ho.

[LAUGHTER]

ANNOUNCER 2: BB went down. What a play. Up against the tarp down the left field line. What a play by BB.

ANNOUNCER 1: He knows it.

[LAUGHTER]

Watch this stop. Goes into foul territory. Oh. He held on. That's all that matters.