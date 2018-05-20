Mets ball boy lays out to make diving catch

Video Details

Ball boy for the New York Mets lays out to make a diving catch on a foul ball.

ANNOUNCER 1: And it's foul in front of Glenn Sherlock at third. Oh, ho.

[LAUGHTER]

ANNOUNCER 2: BB went down. What a play. Up against the tarp down the left field line. What a play by BB.

ANNOUNCER 1: He knows it.

[LAUGHTER]

Watch this stop. Goes into foul territory. Oh. He held on. That's all that matters.

More Videos »