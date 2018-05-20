Mets ball boy lays out to make diving catch
Video Details
Ball boy for the New York Mets lays out to make a diving catch on a foul ball.
ANNOUNCER 1: And it's foul in front of Glenn Sherlock at third. Oh, ho.
[LAUGHTER]
ANNOUNCER 2: BB went down. What a play. Up against the tarp down the left field line. What a play by BB.
ANNOUNCER 1: He knows it.
[LAUGHTER]
Watch this stop. Goes into foul territory. Oh. He held on. That's all that matters.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices