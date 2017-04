(Also: Top 10 C | Top 10 1B | Top 10 2B | Top 10 SS | Top 10 3B | Top 10 LF)

If you don't know who No. 1 is already, we might have to have a talk.

And the drop-off from No. 1 to No. 2 is steep.

But that doesn't mean that this list of top center fielders in the game wasn't difficult to compile or that it isn't chock-full of some of the best players in the game.

It just means that Mike Trout is really, really good.

So here's him and nine other great center fielders.