The 5 most prominent one-and-done players on baseball’s 2017 Hall of Fame ballot
One unfortunate aspect of the Hall of Fame voting each year is that some very notable all-time greats fall off the ballot after one year – after failing to earn the required 5 percent of the vote to carry over to the next year’s ballot.
It’s an honor just to appear on the ballot, of course, and rarely (if ever) does a one-and-done player have a legitimate case for Cooperstown induction. Still, there’s something a little sad about making only a single appearance on the ballot. Here is this year’s one-and-done class (WAR totals courtesy of FanGraphs):Getty Images
Jorge Posada
2017 HOF ballot: 17 votes (3.8%)
The first of the Yankees’ fabled “Core Four” to be eligible for the Hall, Posada was a victim of a loaded ballot. The five-time All-Star, four-time World Series champion and lifetime Yankee finished his 17-season major-league career with a .273/.374/.474 slash line, 275 homers, 1,065 RBI and more than 1,500 games caught. Career WAR: 44.7Getty Images Jim McIsaac
Magglio Ordonez
2017 HOF ballot: 3 votes (0.7%)
Over his 15 seasons in the majors – eight with the White Sox, seven with the Tigers – Ordonez hit .309/.369/.502 with 294 homers and 1,236 RBI. He was a six-time All-Star who finished in the top 10 of the AL MVP voting twice and won a batting title in 2007. Maggs hit one of the most memorable homers in Tigers postseason history with an ALCS-clinching, walk-off, three-run shot against the A’s in 2006. Career WAR: 36.6This content is subject to copyright.
Edgar Renteria
2017 HOF ballot: 2 votes (0.5%)
Among Renteria’s many career highlights is the walk-off single in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the 1997 World Series that lifted the Marlins to their first World Series championship. Not bad for a then-20-year-old who would play 16 seasons in the majors. The five-time All-Star won two Gold Gloves at shortstop (2002, 2003) and hit .286/.343/.398. Career WAR: 35.2AFP/Getty Images TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Jason Varitek
2017 HOF ballot: 2 votes (0.5%)
The switch-hitting catcher served as the Red Sox captain – winning two World Series (2004, 2007) -- and was a force at the plate and behind it. Varitek had three 20-homer seasons and caught an MLB-record four no-hitters (Jon Lester, Clay Buchholz, Derek Lowe, Hideo Nomo). The three-time All-Star slashed .256/.341/.435 with 193 homers and 757 RBI over 15 major-league seasons. Career WAR: 24.3Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston Globe
Tim Wakefield
2017 HOF ballot: 1 vote (0.2%)
The first baseman-turned-knuckleballer finished his 19-season major-league career with an even 200 wins, a 4.41 ERA, 2,156 strikeouts and one World Series championship (2004). Wakefield had his finest season in 1995 – his first with the Red Sox – when he went 16-8 with a 2.95 ERA and finished third in the AL CY Young Award voting. He was an All-Star for the only time at age 42 in 2009. Career WAR: 27.4Getty Images Ed Zurga
The rest of the one-and-dones
The following players received no votes on the 2017 HOF ballots:
Corey Blake, Pat Burrell, Orlando Cabrera, Mike Cameron, J.D. Drew, Carlos Guillen, Derrek Lee, Melvin Mora, Arthur Rhodes, Freddy Sanchez, Matt Stairs.Joe Robbins Getty Images