The 5 most prominent one-and-done players on baseball’s 2017 Hall of Fame ballot

One unfortunate aspect of the Hall of Fame voting each year is that some very notable all-time greats fall off the ballot after one year – after failing to earn the required 5 percent of the vote to carry over to the next year’s ballot.

It’s an honor just to appear on the ballot, of course, and rarely (if ever) does a one-and-done player have a legitimate case for Cooperstown induction. Still, there’s something a little sad about making only a single appearance on the ballot. Here is this year’s one-and-done class (WAR totals courtesy of FanGraphs):

Getty Images

Jorge Posada

2017 HOF ballot: 17 votes (3.8%)

The first of the Yankees’ fabled “Core Four” to be eligible for the Hall, Posada was a victim of a loaded ballot. The five-time All-Star, four-time World Series champion and lifetime Yankee finished his 17-season major-league career with a .273/.374/.474 slash line, 275 homers, 1,065 RBI and more than 1,500 games caught. Career WAR: 44.7

Getty Images Jim McIsaac

Magglio Ordonez

2017 HOF ballot: 3 votes (0.7%)

Over his 15 seasons in the majors – eight with the White Sox, seven with the Tigers – Ordonez hit .309/.369/.502 with 294 homers and 1,236 RBI. He was a six-time All-Star who finished in the top 10 of the AL MVP voting twice and won a batting title in 2007. Maggs hit one of the most memorable homers in Tigers postseason history with an ALCS-clinching, walk-off, three-run shot against the A’s in 2006. Career WAR: 36.6

This content is subject to copyright.

Edgar Renteria

2017 HOF ballot: 2 votes (0.5%)

Among Renteria’s many career highlights is the walk-off single in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the 1997 World Series that lifted the Marlins to their first World Series championship. Not bad for a then-20-year-old who would play 16 seasons in the majors. The five-time All-Star won two Gold Gloves at shortstop (2002, 2003) and hit .286/.343/.398. Career WAR: 35.2

AFP/Getty Images TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Jason Varitek

2017 HOF ballot: 2 votes (0.5%)

The switch-hitting catcher served as the Red Sox captain – winning two World Series (2004, 2007) -- and was a force at the plate and behind it. Varitek had three 20-homer seasons and caught an MLB-record four no-hitters (Jon Lester, Clay Buchholz, Derek Lowe, Hideo Nomo). The three-time All-Star slashed .256/.341/.435 with 193 homers and 757 RBI over 15 major-league seasons. Career WAR: 24.3

Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston Globe

Tim Wakefield

2017 HOF ballot: 1 vote (0.2%)

The first baseman-turned-knuckleballer finished his 19-season major-league career with an even 200 wins, a 4.41 ERA, 2,156 strikeouts and one World Series championship (2004). Wakefield had his finest season in 1995 – his first with the Red Sox – when he went 16-8 with a 2.95 ERA and finished third in the AL CY Young Award voting. He was an All-Star for the only time at age 42 in 2009. Career WAR: 27.4

Getty Images Ed Zurga

The rest of the one-and-dones

The following players received no votes on the 2017 HOF ballots:

Corey Blake, Pat Burrell, Orlando Cabrera, Mike Cameron, J.D. Drew, Carlos Guillen, Derrek Lee, Melvin Mora, Arthur Rhodes, Freddy Sanchez, Matt Stairs.

Joe Robbins Getty Images

Next Gallery
12

The 11 most notable first-time candidates on baseball's 2018 Hall of Fame ballot
Start Gallery »