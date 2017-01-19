The 5 most prominent one-and-done players on baseball’s 2017 Hall of Fame ballot

One unfortunate aspect of the Hall of Fame voting each year is that some very notable all-time greats fall off the ballot after one year – after failing to earn the required 5 percent of the vote to carry over to the next year’s ballot.

It’s an honor just to appear on the ballot, of course, and rarely (if ever) does a one-and-done player have a legitimate case for Cooperstown induction. Still, there’s something a little sad about making only a single appearance on the ballot. Here is this year’s one-and-done class (WAR totals courtesy of FanGraphs):

Getty Images