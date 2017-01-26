Arenado tops 2017 fantasy baseball third base rankings
The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
2017 Top Fantasy Third Basemen
The hot corner is where the action is, as four players here might go in the first round of your draft … Kris Bryant is narrowly edging out Nolan Arenado per early ADP, but I’ll take Arenado and his home park over Bryant and his superior talent … Remember that Manny Machado has 3B/SS eligibility … Houston’s Alex Bregman is getting tons of hype, with an ADP ahead of guys like Evan Longoria, Justin Turner and Maikel Franco. I like Bregman a lot, but there’s some irrational exuberance going on here … You want a late-round sleeper? Nick Castellanos is your man. He’s got an ADP of 206, but was on pace for a 25-homer season before breaking his hand in early August. It’s not like people won’t know who Castellanos is, but most don’t appreciate him enough … Yoan Moncada is the farmhand to watch; he’s 3B-eligible but might play second base whenever he gets the call from the White Sox. He hit 15 homers and stole 45 bases at two levels of the minors last season, and is regarded by many as baseball’s top prospect.
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Nolan Arenado
|COL
|3B
|2
|Kris Bryant
|CHC
|3B,OF
|3
|Josh Donaldson
|TOR
|3B
|4
|Manny Machado
|BAL
|3B,SS
|5
|Jonathan Villar
|MIL
|3B,SS
|6
|Kyle Seager
|SEA
|3B
|7
|Anthony Rendon
|WSH
|3B
|8
|Adrian Beltre
|TEX
|3B
|9
|Evan Longoria
|TB
|3B
|10
|Matt Carpenter
|STL
|2B,1B,3B
|11
|Todd Frazier
|CWS
|3B
|12
|Nick Castellanos
|DET
|3B
|13
|Miguel Sano
|MIN
|3B,OF
|14
|Eduardo Nunez
|SF
|SS,3B
|15
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|3B
|16
|Jake Lamb
|ARI
|3B
|17
|Justin Turner
|LAD
|3B
|18
|Javier Baez
|CHC
|3B,2B,SS
|19
|Maikel Franco
|PHI
|3B
|20
|Ryon Healy
|OAK
|3B
|21
|Mike Moustakas
|KC
|3B
|22
|Eugenio Suarez
|CIN
|3B
|23
|Jedd Gyorko
|STL
|3B,SS,2B
|24
|Jung-Ho Kang
|PIT
|3B
|25
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|OF,3B
|26
|Jose Reyes
|NYM
|3B
|27
|Danny Valencia
|SEA
|3B,OF
|28
|Yulieski Gurriel
|HOU
|3B
|29
|Hernan Perez
|MIL
|3B,OF
|30
|Yoan Moncada
|CWS
|3B
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility