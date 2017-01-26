The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

2017 Top Fantasy Third Basemen

The hot corner is where the action is, as four players here might go in the first round of your draft … Kris Bryant is narrowly edging out Nolan Arenado per early ADP, but I’ll take Arenado and his home park over Bryant and his superior talent … Remember that Manny Machado has 3B/SS eligibility … Houston’s Alex Bregman is getting tons of hype, with an ADP ahead of guys like Evan Longoria, Justin Turner and Maikel Franco. I like Bregman a lot, but there’s some irrational exuberance going on here … You want a late-round sleeper? Nick Castellanos is your man. He’s got an ADP of 206, but was on pace for a 25-homer season before breaking his hand in early August. It’s not like people won’t know who Castellanos is, but most don’t appreciate him enough … Yoan Moncada is the farmhand to watch; he’s 3B-eligible but might play second base whenever he gets the call from the White Sox. He hit 15 homers and stole 45 bases at two levels of the minors last season, and is regarded by many as baseball’s top prospect.

Player Team Positions 1 Nolan Arenado COL 3B 2 Kris Bryant CHC 3B,OF 3 Josh Donaldson TOR 3B 4 Manny Machado BAL 3B,SS 5 Jonathan Villar MIL 3B,SS 6 Kyle Seager SEA 3B 7 Anthony Rendon WSH 3B 8 Adrian Beltre TEX 3B 9 Evan Longoria TB 3B 10 Matt Carpenter STL 2B,1B,3B 11 Todd Frazier CWS 3B 12 Nick Castellanos DET 3B 13 Miguel Sano MIN 3B,OF 14 Eduardo Nunez SF SS,3B 15 Alex Bregman HOU 3B 16 Jake Lamb ARI 3B 17 Justin Turner LAD 3B 18 Javier Baez CHC 3B,2B,SS 19 Maikel Franco PHI 3B 20 Ryon Healy OAK 3B 21 Mike Moustakas KC 3B 22 Eugenio Suarez CIN 3B 23 Jedd Gyorko STL 3B,SS,2B 24 Jung-Ho Kang PIT 3B 25 Jose Ramirez CLE OF,3B 26 Jose Reyes NYM 3B 27 Danny Valencia SEA 3B,OF 28 Yulieski Gurriel HOU 3B 29 Hernan Perez MIL 3B,OF 30 Yoan Moncada CWS 3B

