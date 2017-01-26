Kershaw tops 2017 fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings
The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
2017 Top Fantasy Starting Pitchers
I’m going with Thor in the SP3 spot behind Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer. And I’ll pass on Fenway Park Chris Sale in Round 2, thanks very much … I love Jose Quintana, and I don’t care if everyone else doesn’t. He’s my SP22 … As I wrote in this “9 Things to Know” piece, the Rockies finally have a rosterable starting pitcher. We’ve been waiting for you forever, Jon Gray … There’s plenty of strikeout upside in the SP 4/5 area. Some of the names to consider are Vince Velasquez, Lance McCullers, Carlos Rodon, James Paxton and my pal Robbie Ray. My late-late-late preference is Cincinnati’s Brandon Finnegan, who improved quite a bit over the second half of last season … Rest in peace, Jose Fernandez. I’ll miss watching you pitch.
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|SP
|2
|Max Scherzer
|WSH
|SP
|3
|Noah Syndergaard
|NYM
|SP
|4
|Madison Bumgarner
|SF
|SP
|5
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|SP
|6
|Corey Kluber
|CLE
|SP
|7
|David Price
|BOS
|SP
|8
|Jon Lester
|CHC
|SP
|9
|Jake Arrieta
|CHC
|SP
|10
|Johnny Cueto
|SF
|SP
|11
|Yu Darvish
|TEX
|SP
|12
|Stephen Strasburg
|WSH
|SP
|13
|Justin Verlander
|DET
|SP
|14
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|SP
|15
|Jacob DeGrom
|NYM
|SP
|16
|Chris Archer
|TB
|SP
|17
|Carlos Martinez
|STL
|SP
|18
|Masahiro Tanaka
|NYY
|SP
|19
|Cole Hamels
|TEX
|SP
|20
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|SP
|21
|Zack Greinke
|ARI
|SP
|22
|Jose Quintana
|CWS
|SP
|23
|Gerrit Cole
|PIT
|SP
|24
|Danny Salazar
|CLE
|SP
|25
|Rick Porcello
|BOS
|SP
|26
|Julio Teheran
|ATL
|SP
|27
|Danny Duffy
|KC
|SP,RP
|28
|Kenta Maeda
|LAD
|SP
|29
|Felix Hernandez
|SEA
|SP
|30
|Matt Harvey
|NYM
|SP
|31
|Rich Hill
|LAD
|SP
|32
|Jameson Taillon
|PIT
|SP
|33
|Steven Matz
|NYM
|SP
|34
|Marcus Stroman
|TOR
|SP
|35
|Tanner Roark
|WSH
|SP
|36
|Dallas Keuchel
|HOU
|SP
|37
|J.A. Happ
|TOR
|SP
|38
|Alexander Reyes
|STL
|SP,RP
|39
|John Lackey
|CHC
|SP
|40
|Jonathan Gray
|COL
|SP
|41
|Matt Moore
|SF
|SP
|42
|Michael Fulmer
|DET
|SP
|43
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|SP
|44
|Anthony DeSclafani
|CIN
|SP
|45
|Jake Odorizzi
|TB
|SP
|46
|Vincent Velasquez
|PHI
|SP
|47
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|SP
|48
|Jeff Samardzija
|SF
|SP
|49
|James Paxton
|SEA
|SP
|50
|Kevin Gausman
|BAL
|SP
|51
|Carlos Rodon
|CWS
|SP
|52
|Robbie Ray
|ARI
|SP
|53
|Lance McCullers
|HOU
|SP
|54
|Michael Pineda
|NYY
|SP
|55
|Sonny Gray
|OAK
|SP
|56
|Taijuan Walker
|ARI
|SP
|57
|Jerad Eickhoff
|PHI
|SP
|58
|Drew Pomeranz
|BOS
|SP
|59
|Sean Manaea
|OAK
|SP
|60
|Garrett Richards
|LAA
|SP
|61
|Blake Snell
|TB
|SP
|62
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|SP
|63
|Alex Cobb
|TB
|SP
|64
|Tyler Glasnow
|PIT
|SP
|65
|Michael Wacha
|STL
|SP
|66
|Michael Foltynewicz
|ATL
|SP
|67
|Aaron Sanchez
|TOR
|SP
|68
|Matt Shoemaker
|LAA
|SP
|69
|Drew Smyly
|SEA
|SP
|70
|Joe Ross
|WSH
|SP
|71
|Gio Gonzalez
|WSH
|SP
|72
|Tyson Ross
|TEX
|SP
|73
|Hisashi Iwakuma
|SEA
|SP
|74
|Collin McHugh
|HOU
|SP
|75
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|BOS
|SP
|76
|Ervin Santana
|MIN
|SP
|77
|Jeremy Hellickson
|PHI
|SP
|78
|Francisco Liriano
|TOR
|SP
|79
|Tyler Skaggs
|LAA
|SP
|80
|Brandon Finnegan
|CIN
|SP
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility