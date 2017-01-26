The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

2017 Top Fantasy Starting Pitchers

I’m going with Thor in the SP3 spot behind Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer. And I’ll pass on Fenway Park Chris Sale in Round 2, thanks very much … I love Jose Quintana, and I don’t care if everyone else doesn’t. He’s my SP22 … As I wrote in this “9 Things to Know” piece, the Rockies finally have a rosterable starting pitcher. We’ve been waiting for you forever, Jon Gray … There’s plenty of strikeout upside in the SP 4/5 area. Some of the names to consider are Vince Velasquez, Lance McCullers, Carlos Rodon, James Paxton and my pal Robbie Ray. My late-late-late preference is Cincinnati’s Brandon Finnegan, who improved quite a bit over the second half of last season … Rest in peace, Jose Fernandez. I’ll miss watching you pitch.

Player Team Positions 1 Clayton Kershaw LAD SP 2 Max Scherzer WSH SP 3 Noah Syndergaard NYM SP 4 Madison Bumgarner SF SP 5 Chris Sale BOS SP 6 Corey Kluber CLE SP 7 David Price BOS SP 8 Jon Lester CHC SP 9 Jake Arrieta CHC SP 10 Johnny Cueto SF SP 11 Yu Darvish TEX SP 12 Stephen Strasburg WSH SP 13 Justin Verlander DET SP 14 Carlos Carrasco CLE SP 15 Jacob DeGrom NYM SP 16 Chris Archer TB SP 17 Carlos Martinez STL SP 18 Masahiro Tanaka NYY SP 19 Cole Hamels TEX SP 20 Kyle Hendricks CHC SP 21 Zack Greinke ARI SP 22 Jose Quintana CWS SP 23 Gerrit Cole PIT SP 24 Danny Salazar CLE SP 25 Rick Porcello BOS SP 26 Julio Teheran ATL SP 27 Danny Duffy KC SP,RP 28 Kenta Maeda LAD SP 29 Felix Hernandez SEA SP 30 Matt Harvey NYM SP 31 Rich Hill LAD SP 32 Jameson Taillon PIT SP 33 Steven Matz NYM SP 34 Marcus Stroman TOR SP 35 Tanner Roark WSH SP 36 Dallas Keuchel HOU SP 37 J.A. Happ TOR SP 38 Alexander Reyes STL SP,RP 39 John Lackey CHC SP 40 Jonathan Gray COL SP 41 Matt Moore SF SP 42 Michael Fulmer DET SP 43 Aaron Nola PHI SP 44 Anthony DeSclafani CIN SP 45 Jake Odorizzi TB SP 46 Vincent Velasquez PHI SP 47 Julio Urias LAD SP 48 Jeff Samardzija SF SP 49 James Paxton SEA SP 50 Kevin Gausman BAL SP 51 Carlos Rodon CWS SP 52 Robbie Ray ARI SP 53 Lance McCullers HOU SP 54 Michael Pineda NYY SP 55 Sonny Gray OAK SP 56 Taijuan Walker ARI SP 57 Jerad Eickhoff PHI SP 58 Drew Pomeranz BOS SP 59 Sean Manaea OAK SP 60 Garrett Richards LAA SP 61 Blake Snell TB SP 62 Adam Wainwright STL SP 63 Alex Cobb TB SP 64 Tyler Glasnow PIT SP 65 Michael Wacha STL SP 66 Michael Foltynewicz ATL SP 67 Aaron Sanchez TOR SP 68 Matt Shoemaker LAA SP 69 Drew Smyly SEA SP 70 Joe Ross WSH SP 71 Gio Gonzalez WSH SP 72 Tyson Ross TEX SP 73 Hisashi Iwakuma SEA SP 74 Collin McHugh HOU SP 75 Eduardo Rodriguez BOS SP 76 Ervin Santana MIN SP 77 Jeremy Hellickson PHI SP 78 Francisco Liriano TOR SP 79 Tyler Skaggs LAA SP 80 Brandon Finnegan CIN SP

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility