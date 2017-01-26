Kershaw tops 2017 fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings

John Halpin

The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

2017 Top Fantasy Starting Pitchers

I’m going with Thor in the SP3 spot behind Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer. And I’ll pass on Fenway Park Chris Sale in Round 2, thanks very much … I love Jose Quintana, and I don’t care if everyone else doesn’t. He’s my SP22 … As I wrote in this “9 Things to Know” piece, the Rockies finally have a rosterable starting pitcher. We’ve been waiting for you forever, Jon Gray … There’s plenty of strikeout upside in the SP 4/5 area. Some of the names to consider are Vince Velasquez, Lance McCullers, Carlos Rodon, James Paxton and my pal Robbie Ray. My late-late-late preference is Cincinnati’s Brandon Finnegan, who improved quite a bit over the second half of last season … Rest in peace, Jose Fernandez. I’ll miss watching you pitch.

Player Team Positions
1 Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
2 Max Scherzer WSH SP
3 Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
4 Madison Bumgarner SF SP
5 Chris Sale BOS SP
6 Corey Kluber CLE SP
7 David Price BOS SP
8 Jon Lester CHC SP
9 Jake Arrieta CHC SP
10 Johnny Cueto SF SP
11 Yu Darvish TEX SP
12 Stephen Strasburg WSH SP
13 Justin Verlander DET SP
14 Carlos Carrasco CLE SP
15 Jacob DeGrom NYM SP
16 Chris Archer TB SP
17 Carlos Martinez STL SP
18 Masahiro Tanaka NYY SP
19 Cole Hamels TEX SP
20 Kyle Hendricks CHC SP
21 Zack Greinke ARI SP
22 Jose Quintana CWS SP
23 Gerrit Cole PIT SP
24 Danny Salazar CLE SP
25 Rick Porcello BOS SP
26 Julio Teheran ATL SP
27 Danny Duffy KC SP,RP
28 Kenta Maeda LAD SP
29 Felix Hernandez SEA SP
30 Matt Harvey NYM SP
31 Rich Hill LAD SP
32 Jameson Taillon PIT SP
33 Steven Matz NYM SP
34 Marcus Stroman TOR SP
35 Tanner Roark WSH SP
36 Dallas Keuchel HOU SP
37 J.A. Happ TOR SP
38 Alexander Reyes STL SP,RP
39 John Lackey CHC SP
40 Jonathan Gray COL SP
41 Matt Moore SF SP
42 Michael Fulmer DET SP
43 Aaron Nola PHI SP
44 Anthony DeSclafani CIN SP
45 Jake Odorizzi TB SP
46 Vincent Velasquez PHI SP
47 Julio Urias LAD SP
48 Jeff Samardzija SF SP
49 James Paxton SEA SP
50 Kevin Gausman BAL SP
51 Carlos Rodon CWS SP
52 Robbie Ray ARI SP
53 Lance McCullers HOU SP
54 Michael Pineda NYY SP
55 Sonny Gray OAK SP
56 Taijuan Walker ARI SP
57 Jerad Eickhoff PHI SP
58 Drew Pomeranz BOS SP
59 Sean Manaea OAK SP
60 Garrett Richards LAA SP
61 Blake Snell TB SP
62 Adam Wainwright STL SP
63 Alex Cobb TB SP
64 Tyler Glasnow PIT SP
65 Michael Wacha STL SP
66 Michael Foltynewicz ATL SP
67 Aaron Sanchez TOR SP
68 Matt Shoemaker LAA SP
69 Drew Smyly SEA SP
70 Joe Ross WSH SP
71 Gio Gonzalez WSH SP
72 Tyson Ross TEX SP
73 Hisashi Iwakuma SEA SP
74 Collin McHugh HOU SP
75 Eduardo Rodriguez BOS SP
76 Ervin Santana MIN SP
77 Jeremy Hellickson PHI SP
78 Francisco Liriano TOR SP
79 Tyler Skaggs LAA SP
80 Brandon Finnegan CIN SP

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility