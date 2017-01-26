The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

2017 Top Fantasy Shortstops

Machado played 45 games at SS and 114 games at 3B. Dual eligibility FTW! … Remember last year when we all fell over ourselves to draft Carlos Correa? His 2016 season was good but not great, and he’s settled in as a second-round pick. Not bad for a 22-year-old, and there’s certainly room for improvement … Do you trust Jonathan Villar’s out-of-nowhere breakout season? It’s going to cost you a second-round pick if you do … The ADP suggests a close race between Xander Bogaerts, Francisco Lindor and Trevor Story for the SS4 slot. I’d take Bogey, and I don’t trust Story in the third round … The ADP drop-off from Story to Eduardo Nunez is about 90 picks, so if you want one of the top half-dozen shortstops, get one early … There are plenty of decent bats at this position, as 18 shortstops hit 15 or more home runs, and 11 of those batted .270 or better … Nobody is sleeping on White Sox SS Tim Anderson, whose ADP is in Round 15 … If you’re looking for late-round speed, try Orlando Arcia, who hit 12 homers and stole 23 bases between Triple A and the majors last season. He won’t cost you much, and he’ll play.

Player Team Positions 1 Manny Machado BAL SS,3B 2 Corey Seager LAD SS 3 Carlos Correa HOU SS 4 Jonathan Villar MIL SS,3B 5 Xander Bogaerts BOS SS 6 Francisco Lindor CLE SS 7 Trevor Story COL SS 8 Jean Segura SEA SS,2B 9 Eduardo Nunez SF SS,3B 10 Addison Russell CHC SS 11 Troy Tulowitzki TOR SS 12 Javier Baez CHC SS,2B,3B 13 Aledmys Diaz STL SS 14 Elvis Andrus TEX SS 15 Brad Miller TB SS,1B 16 Marcus Semien OAK SS 17 Dansby Swanson ATL SS 18 Tim Anderson CWS SS 19 Brandon Crawford SF SS 20 Jedd Gyorko STL 2B,SS,3B 21 Didi Gregorius NYY SS 22 Ketel Marte ARI SS 23 Orlando Arcia ARI SS 24 Asdrubal Cabrera NYM SS 25 Jose Peraza CIN SS,OF 26 Alcides Escobar KC SS 27 Danny Espinosa LAA SS 28 Chris Owings ARI SS,OF 29 Andrelton Simmons LAA SS 30 Jhonny Peralta STL SS,3B

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility