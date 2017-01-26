Machado tops 2017 fantasy baseball shortstop rankings
The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
2017 Top Fantasy Shortstops
Machado played 45 games at SS and 114 games at 3B. Dual eligibility FTW! … Remember last year when we all fell over ourselves to draft Carlos Correa? His 2016 season was good but not great, and he’s settled in as a second-round pick. Not bad for a 22-year-old, and there’s certainly room for improvement … Do you trust Jonathan Villar’s out-of-nowhere breakout season? It’s going to cost you a second-round pick if you do … The ADP suggests a close race between Xander Bogaerts, Francisco Lindor and Trevor Story for the SS4 slot. I’d take Bogey, and I don’t trust Story in the third round … The ADP drop-off from Story to Eduardo Nunez is about 90 picks, so if you want one of the top half-dozen shortstops, get one early … There are plenty of decent bats at this position, as 18 shortstops hit 15 or more home runs, and 11 of those batted .270 or better … Nobody is sleeping on White Sox SS Tim Anderson, whose ADP is in Round 15 … If you’re looking for late-round speed, try Orlando Arcia, who hit 12 homers and stole 23 bases between Triple A and the majors last season. He won’t cost you much, and he’ll play.
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Manny Machado
|BAL
|SS,3B
|2
|Corey Seager
|LAD
|SS
|3
|Carlos Correa
|HOU
|SS
|4
|Jonathan Villar
|MIL
|SS,3B
|5
|Xander Bogaerts
|BOS
|SS
|6
|Francisco Lindor
|CLE
|SS
|7
|Trevor Story
|COL
|SS
|8
|Jean Segura
|SEA
|SS,2B
|9
|Eduardo Nunez
|SF
|SS,3B
|10
|Addison Russell
|CHC
|SS
|11
|Troy Tulowitzki
|TOR
|SS
|12
|Javier Baez
|CHC
|SS,2B,3B
|13
|Aledmys Diaz
|STL
|SS
|14
|Elvis Andrus
|TEX
|SS
|15
|Brad Miller
|TB
|SS,1B
|16
|Marcus Semien
|OAK
|SS
|17
|Dansby Swanson
|ATL
|SS
|18
|Tim Anderson
|CWS
|SS
|19
|Brandon Crawford
|SF
|SS
|20
|Jedd Gyorko
|STL
|2B,SS,3B
|21
|Didi Gregorius
|NYY
|SS
|22
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|SS
|23
|Orlando Arcia
|ARI
|SS
|24
|Asdrubal Cabrera
|NYM
|SS
|25
|Jose Peraza
|CIN
|SS,OF
|26
|Alcides Escobar
|KC
|SS
|27
|Danny Espinosa
|LAA
|SS
|28
|Chris Owings
|ARI
|SS,OF
|29
|Andrelton Simmons
|LAA
|SS
|30
|Jhonny Peralta
|STL
|SS,3B
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility