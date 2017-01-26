Altuve tops 2017 fantasy baseball second base rankings
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Top Fantasy Second Basemen
Jose Altuve is the clear leader here, but beyond him things get immediately interesting with Trea Turner. Turner hit .342 with 13 homers and 33 steals in less than half a season as a rookie, and his early ADP has him near the end of the first round. Too early, right? … Daniel Murphy’s newfound power is certainly interesting, and he’s got 1B/2B eligibility. Here’s the catch: Do you want to draft a 32-year-old second basemen with ONE season of more than 14 homers before the end of Round 3? Hmm … What do we do with Jason Kipnis, whose last three seasons have produced six, nine and 23 home runs? Be wary, and don’t expect a repeat of 2016. His ADP of 96 factors in such skepticism … Ian Kinsler had his best HR, R and OPS totals since 2011. He’s almost 35, but with a seventh-round ADP he’s probably worth it … Jonathan Schoop will probably bat .260 with 20-25 homers, and he’s got an ADP of 176. Count me in.
|1
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|2
|Robinson Cano
|SEA
|2B
|3
|Trea Turner
|WSH
|2B,OF
|4
|Brian Dozier
|MIN
|2B
|5
|Rougned Odor
|TEX
|2B
|6
|Daniel Murphy
|WSH
|1B,2B
|7
|Dee Gordon
|MIA
|2B
|8
|Ian Kinsler
|DET
|2B
|9
|Jean Segura
|SEA
|2B,SS
|10
|Jason Kipnis
|CLE
|2B
|11
|Matt Carpenter
|STL
|2B,1B,3B
|12
|DJ LeMahieu
|COL
|2B
|13
|Ben Zobrist
|CHC
|2B,OF
|14
|Dustin Pedroia
|BOS
|2B
|15
|Javier Baez
|CHC
|2B,3B,SS
|16
|Jonathan Schoop
|BAL
|2B
|17
|Devon Travis
|TOR
|2B
|18
|Jedd Gyorko
|STL
|2B,SS,3B
|19
|Logan Forsythe
|TB
|2B
|20
|Ryan Schimpf
|SD
|2B,3B
|21
|Brandon Phillips
|CIN
|2B
|22
|Neil Walker
|NYM
|2B
|23
|Kolten Wong
|STL
|OF,2B
|24
|Josh Harrison
|PIT
|2B
|25
|Starlin Castro
|NYY
|2B
|26
|Cesar Hernandez
|PHI
|2B
|27
|Scooter Gennett
|MIL
|2B
|28
|Howie Kendrick
|PHI
|2B,OF
|29
|Sean Rodriguez
|ATL
|SS,2B,OF,1B
|30
|Brett Lawrie
|CHW
|2B
