The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

2017 Top Fantasy Second Basemen

Jose Altuve is the clear leader here, but beyond him things get immediately interesting with Trea Turner. Turner hit .342 with 13 homers and 33 steals in less than half a season as a rookie, and his early ADP has him near the end of the first round. Too early, right? … Daniel Murphy’s newfound power is certainly interesting, and he’s got 1B/2B eligibility. Here’s the catch: Do you want to draft a 32-year-old second basemen with ONE season of more than 14 homers before the end of Round 3? Hmm … What do we do with Jason Kipnis, whose last three seasons have produced six, nine and 23 home runs? Be wary, and don’t expect a repeat of 2016. His ADP of 96 factors in such skepticism … Ian Kinsler had his best HR, R and OPS totals since 2011. He’s almost 35, but with a seventh-round ADP he’s probably worth it … Jonathan Schoop will probably bat .260 with 20-25 homers, and he’s got an ADP of 176. Count me in.

Player Team Positions 1 Jose Altuve HOU 2B 2 Robinson Cano SEA 2B 3 Trea Turner WSH 2B,OF 4 Brian Dozier MIN 2B 5 Rougned Odor TEX 2B 6 Daniel Murphy WSH 1B,2B 7 Dee Gordon MIA 2B 8 Ian Kinsler DET 2B 9 Jean Segura SEA 2B,SS 10 Jason Kipnis CLE 2B 11 Matt Carpenter STL 2B,1B,3B 12 DJ LeMahieu COL 2B 13 Ben Zobrist CHC 2B,OF 14 Dustin Pedroia BOS 2B 15 Javier Baez CHC 2B,3B,SS 16 Jonathan Schoop BAL 2B 17 Devon Travis TOR 2B 18 Jedd Gyorko STL 2B,SS,3B 19 Logan Forsythe TB 2B 20 Ryan Schimpf SD 2B,3B 21 Brandon Phillips CIN 2B 22 Neil Walker NYM 2B 23 Kolten Wong STL OF,2B 24 Josh Harrison PIT 2B 25 Starlin Castro NYY 2B 26 Cesar Hernandez PHI 2B 27 Scooter Gennett MIL 2B 28 Howie Kendrick PHI 2B,OF 29 Sean Rodriguez ATL SS,2B,OF,1B 30 Brett Lawrie CHW 2B

