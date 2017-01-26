The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Top Fantasy Relief Pitchers

I know Zach Britton was great and all, but Aroldis Chapman is the top closer on the board. ADPs agree … It’s easy to love Real Life Andrew Miller. But Fantasy Andrew Miller is carrying a ninth-round ADP without a closer’s job. I know the guy has a 1.82 ERA with a 0.78 WHIP and a crazy-high K rate over the last three seasons, but saves still matter in most leagues, and he might not get many … Kelvin Herrera grabs the closer baton for the Royals, and he’ll run with it. Wade Davis got 45 saves last season in the same role, while the Davis/Greg Holland combo had 49 in 2015 … Be wary of Jeurys Familla, who might serve a suspension for domestic violence. Addison Reed would be next in line … Late in the game, I’ll be targeting Corey Knebel, Cam Bedrosian and Dan Hudson. Knebel is likely to have his team’s Opening Day closer job, while Bedrosian is a maybe and Hudson looms as a closer-in-waiting for the Pirates.

Player Team Positions 1 Aroldis Chapman NYY RP 2 Zach Britton BAL RP 3 Kenley Jansen LAD RP 4 Craig Kimbrel BOS RP 5 Mark Melancon SF RP 6 Roberto Osuna TOR RP 7 Seung-Hwan Oh STL RP 8 Wade Davis CHC RP 9 Edwin Diaz SEA RP 10 Kenneth Giles HOU RP 11 Danny Duffy KC SP,RP 12 David Robertson CWS RP 13 Kelvin Herrera KC RP 14 Cody Allen CLE RP 15 Alexander Colome TB RP 16 Francisco Rodriguez DET RP 17 A.J. Ramos MIA RP 18 Sam Dyson TEX RP 19 Ryan Madson OAK RP 20 Jeurys Familia NYM RP 21 Dellin Betances NYY RP 22 Adam Ottavino COL RP 23 Andrew Miller CLE RP 24 Alexander Reyes STL SP,RP 25 Corey Knebel MIL RP 26 Brandon Kintzler MIN RP 27 Tony Watson PIT RP 28 Jeanmar Gomez PHI RP 29 Huston Street LAA RP 30 Brandon Maurer SD RP

