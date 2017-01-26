Chapman tops 2017 fantasy baseball relief pitcher rankings
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Top Fantasy Relief Pitchers
I know Zach Britton was great and all, but Aroldis Chapman is the top closer on the board. ADPs agree … It’s easy to love Real Life Andrew Miller. But Fantasy Andrew Miller is carrying a ninth-round ADP without a closer’s job. I know the guy has a 1.82 ERA with a 0.78 WHIP and a crazy-high K rate over the last three seasons, but saves still matter in most leagues, and he might not get many … Kelvin Herrera grabs the closer baton for the Royals, and he’ll run with it. Wade Davis got 45 saves last season in the same role, while the Davis/Greg Holland combo had 49 in 2015 … Be wary of Jeurys Familla, who might serve a suspension for domestic violence. Addison Reed would be next in line … Late in the game, I’ll be targeting Corey Knebel, Cam Bedrosian and Dan Hudson. Knebel is likely to have his team’s Opening Day closer job, while Bedrosian is a maybe and Hudson looms as a closer-in-waiting for the Pirates.
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYY
|RP
|2
|Zach Britton
|BAL
|RP
|3
|Kenley Jansen
|LAD
|RP
|4
|Craig Kimbrel
|BOS
|RP
|5
|Mark Melancon
|SF
|RP
|6
|Roberto Osuna
|TOR
|RP
|7
|Seung-Hwan Oh
|STL
|RP
|8
|Wade Davis
|CHC
|RP
|9
|Edwin Diaz
|SEA
|RP
|10
|Kenneth Giles
|HOU
|RP
|11
|Danny Duffy
|KC
|SP,RP
|12
|David Robertson
|CWS
|RP
|13
|Kelvin Herrera
|KC
|RP
|14
|Cody Allen
|CLE
|RP
|15
|Alexander Colome
|TB
|RP
|16
|Francisco Rodriguez
|DET
|RP
|17
|A.J. Ramos
|MIA
|RP
|18
|Sam Dyson
|TEX
|RP
|19
|Ryan Madson
|OAK
|RP
|20
|Jeurys Familia
|NYM
|RP
|21
|Dellin Betances
|NYY
|RP
|22
|Adam Ottavino
|COL
|RP
|23
|Andrew Miller
|CLE
|RP
|24
|Alexander Reyes
|STL
|SP,RP
|25
|Corey Knebel
|MIL
|RP
|26
|Brandon Kintzler
|MIN
|RP
|27
|Tony Watson
|PIT
|RP
|28
|Jeanmar Gomez
|PHI
|RP
|29
|Huston Street
|LAA
|RP
|30
|Brandon Maurer
|SD
|RP
