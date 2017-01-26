The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

Are you betting on a Bryce Harper rebound? The wager is likely to cost you a pick late in the first round. Your choice is probably between Harper’s immense ceiling, or the excellent floors of players like Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo and Miguel Cabrera … A.J. Pollock’s lost season is priced into his third-round ADP … Kyle Schwarber’s ADP of 66 would look a lot better if he had catcher eligibility. Alas … As I wrote in this “9 Things to Know” piece, the likelihood of increased stolen-base opportunities in Washington makes Adam Eaton very interesting. I have him at OF26, which is higher than most … Two late-round targets of note are Milwaukee’s Keon Broxton (ADP 196) and Michael Conforto (ADP 304) of the Mets. Broxton could steal 40 for the runnin’ Brewers, while Conforto should be a good hitter if the Mets can clear playing time for him by dealing Jay Bruce.

Player Team Positions 1 Mike Trout LAA OF 2 Mookie Betts BOS OF 3 Kris Bryant CHC OF,3B 4 Bryce Harper WSH OF 5 Charlie Blackmon COL OF 6 Starling Marte PIT OF 7 Ryan Braun MIL OF 8 Trea Turner WSH OF,2B 9 Nelson Cruz SEA OF 10 A.J. Pollock ARI OF 11 George Springer HOU OF 12 J.D. Martinez DET OF 13 Carlos Gonzalez COL OF 14 Giancarlo Stanton MIA OF 15 Billy Hamilton CIN OF 16 Yoenis Cespedes NYM OF 17 Christian Yelich MIA OF 18 Gregory Polanco PIT OF 19 Mark Trumbo BAL OF 20 Andrew McCutchen PIT OF 21 Justin Upton DET OF 22 Jackie Bradley BOS OF 23 Matt Kemp ATL OF 24 Adam Eaton WSH OF 25 Odubel Herrera PHI OF 26 Jose Bautista TOR OF 27 Khris Davis OAK OF 28 Ben Zobrist CHC OF,2B 29 Adam Jones BAL OF 30 David Dahl COL OF 31 Miguel Sano MIN OF,3B 32 Kyle Schwarber CHC OF 33 Stephen Piscotty STL OF 34 Lorenzo Cain KC OF 35 Yasmany Tomas ARI OF 36 Byron Buxton MIN OF 37 Adam Duvall CIN OF 38 Marcell Ozuna MIA OF 39 Carlos Gomez TEX OF 40 Willson Contreras CHC OF,C 41 Kole Calhoun LAA OF 42 Dexter Fowler STL OF 43 Shin-Soo Choo TEX OF 44 Hunter Pence SF OF 45 Carlos Beltran HOU OF 46 Joc Pederson LAD OF 47 Michael Brantley CLE OF 48 Keon Broxton MIL OF 49 Eric Thames MIL OF 50 Kevin Kiermaier TB OF 51 Nomar Mazara TEX OF 52 Michael Conforto NYM OF 53 Curtis Granderson NYM OF 54 Michael Saunders PHI OF 55 Jacoby Ellsbury NYY OF 56 Brett Gardner NYY OF 57 Randal Grichuk STL OF 58 Jay Bruce NYM OF 59 Corey Dickerson TB OF 60 Leonys Martin SEA OF 61 Hunter Renfroe SD OF 62 Melky Cabrera CWS OF 63 Andrew Benintendi FA OF 64 Domingo Santana MIL OF 65 Jason Heyward CHC OF 66 Angel Pagan FA OF 67 Tyler Naquin CLE OF 68 Cameron Maybin LAA OF 69 Kevin Pillar TOR OF 70 Manuel Margot SD OF 71 Mallex Smith TB OF 72 Ender Inciarte ATL OF 73 Alex Gordon KC OF 74 Jose Ramirez CLE OF,3B 75 Danny Valencia SEA 3B,OF 76 Roman Quinn PHI OF 77 Steven Souza TB OF 78 Melvin Upton Jr. TOR OF 79 Travis Jankowski SD OF 80 Rajai Davis OAK OF

