Trout tops 2017 fantasy baseball outfield rankings
The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
2017 Top Fantasy Outfielders
Are you betting on a Bryce Harper rebound? The wager is likely to cost you a pick late in the first round. Your choice is probably between Harper’s immense ceiling, or the excellent floors of players like Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo and Miguel Cabrera … A.J. Pollock’s lost season is priced into his third-round ADP … Kyle Schwarber’s ADP of 66 would look a lot better if he had catcher eligibility. Alas … As I wrote in this “9 Things to Know” piece, the likelihood of increased stolen-base opportunities in Washington makes Adam Eaton very interesting. I have him at OF26, which is higher than most … Two late-round targets of note are Milwaukee’s Keon Broxton (ADP 196) and Michael Conforto (ADP 304) of the Mets. Broxton could steal 40 for the runnin’ Brewers, while Conforto should be a good hitter if the Mets can clear playing time for him by dealing Jay Bruce.
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|2
|Mookie Betts
|BOS
|OF
|3
|Kris Bryant
|CHC
|OF,3B
|4
|Bryce Harper
|WSH
|OF
|5
|Charlie Blackmon
|COL
|OF
|6
|Starling Marte
|PIT
|OF
|7
|Ryan Braun
|MIL
|OF
|8
|Trea Turner
|WSH
|OF,2B
|9
|Nelson Cruz
|SEA
|OF
|10
|A.J. Pollock
|ARI
|OF
|11
|George Springer
|HOU
|OF
|12
|J.D. Martinez
|DET
|OF
|13
|Carlos Gonzalez
|COL
|OF
|14
|Giancarlo Stanton
|MIA
|OF
|15
|Billy Hamilton
|CIN
|OF
|16
|Yoenis Cespedes
|NYM
|OF
|17
|Christian Yelich
|MIA
|OF
|18
|Gregory Polanco
|PIT
|OF
|19
|Mark Trumbo
|BAL
|OF
|20
|Andrew McCutchen
|PIT
|OF
|21
|Justin Upton
|DET
|OF
|22
|Jackie Bradley
|BOS
|OF
|23
|Matt Kemp
|ATL
|OF
|24
|Adam Eaton
|WSH
|OF
|25
|Odubel Herrera
|PHI
|OF
|26
|Jose Bautista
|TOR
|OF
|27
|Khris Davis
|OAK
|OF
|28
|Ben Zobrist
|CHC
|OF,2B
|29
|Adam Jones
|BAL
|OF
|30
|David Dahl
|COL
|OF
|31
|Miguel Sano
|MIN
|OF,3B
|32
|Kyle Schwarber
|CHC
|OF
|33
|Stephen Piscotty
|STL
|OF
|34
|Lorenzo Cain
|KC
|OF
|35
|Yasmany Tomas
|ARI
|OF
|36
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|37
|Adam Duvall
|CIN
|OF
|38
|Marcell Ozuna
|MIA
|OF
|39
|Carlos Gomez
|TEX
|OF
|40
|Willson Contreras
|CHC
|OF,C
|41
|Kole Calhoun
|LAA
|OF
|42
|Dexter Fowler
|STL
|OF
|43
|Shin-Soo Choo
|TEX
|OF
|44
|Hunter Pence
|SF
|OF
|45
|Carlos Beltran
|HOU
|OF
|46
|Joc Pederson
|LAD
|OF
|47
|Michael Brantley
|CLE
|OF
|48
|Keon Broxton
|MIL
|OF
|49
|Eric Thames
|MIL
|OF
|50
|Kevin Kiermaier
|TB
|OF
|51
|Nomar Mazara
|TEX
|OF
|52
|Michael Conforto
|NYM
|OF
|53
|Curtis Granderson
|NYM
|OF
|54
|Michael Saunders
|PHI
|OF
|55
|Jacoby Ellsbury
|NYY
|OF
|56
|Brett Gardner
|NYY
|OF
|57
|Randal Grichuk
|STL
|OF
|58
|Jay Bruce
|NYM
|OF
|59
|Corey Dickerson
|TB
|OF
|60
|Leonys Martin
|SEA
|OF
|61
|Hunter Renfroe
|SD
|OF
|62
|Melky Cabrera
|CWS
|OF
|63
|Andrew Benintendi
|FA
|OF
|64
|Domingo Santana
|MIL
|OF
|65
|Jason Heyward
|CHC
|OF
|66
|Angel Pagan
|FA
|OF
|67
|Tyler Naquin
|CLE
|OF
|68
|Cameron Maybin
|LAA
|OF
|69
|Kevin Pillar
|TOR
|OF
|70
|Manuel Margot
|SD
|OF
|71
|Mallex Smith
|TB
|OF
|72
|Ender Inciarte
|ATL
|OF
|73
|Alex Gordon
|KC
|OF
|74
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|OF,3B
|75
|Danny Valencia
|SEA
|3B,OF
|76
|Roman Quinn
|PHI
|OF
|77
|Steven Souza
|TB
|OF
|78
|Melvin Upton Jr.
|TOR
|OF
|79
|Travis Jankowski
|SD
|OF
|80
|Rajai Davis
|OAK
|OF
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility