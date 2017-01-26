Trout tops 2017 fantasy baseball outfield rankings

John Halpin

The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility

2017 Top Fantasy Outfielders

Are you betting on a Bryce Harper rebound? The wager is likely to cost you a pick late in the first round. Your choice is probably between Harper’s immense ceiling, or the excellent floors of players like Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo and Miguel Cabrera … A.J. Pollock’s lost season is priced into his third-round ADP … Kyle Schwarber’s ADP of 66 would look a lot better if he had catcher eligibility. Alas … As I wrote in this “9 Things to Know” piece, the likelihood of increased stolen-base opportunities in Washington makes Adam Eaton very interesting. I have him at OF26, which is higher than most … Two late-round targets of note are Milwaukee’s Keon Broxton (ADP 196) and Michael Conforto (ADP 304) of the Mets. Broxton could steal 40 for the runnin’ Brewers, while Conforto should be a good hitter if the Mets can clear playing time for him by dealing Jay Bruce.

Player Team Positions
1 Mike Trout LAA OF
2 Mookie Betts BOS OF
3 Kris Bryant CHC OF,3B
4 Bryce Harper WSH OF
5 Charlie Blackmon COL OF
6 Starling Marte PIT OF
7 Ryan Braun MIL OF
8 Trea Turner WSH OF,2B
9 Nelson Cruz SEA OF
10 A.J. Pollock ARI OF
11 George Springer HOU OF
12 J.D. Martinez DET OF
13 Carlos Gonzalez COL OF
14 Giancarlo Stanton MIA OF
15 Billy Hamilton CIN OF
16 Yoenis Cespedes NYM OF
17 Christian Yelich MIA OF
18 Gregory Polanco PIT OF
19 Mark Trumbo BAL OF
20 Andrew McCutchen PIT OF
21 Justin Upton DET OF
22 Jackie Bradley BOS OF
23 Matt Kemp ATL OF
24 Adam Eaton WSH OF
25 Odubel Herrera PHI OF
26 Jose Bautista TOR OF
27 Khris Davis OAK OF
28 Ben Zobrist CHC OF,2B
29 Adam Jones BAL OF
30 David Dahl COL OF
31 Miguel Sano MIN OF,3B
32 Kyle Schwarber CHC OF
33 Stephen Piscotty STL OF
34 Lorenzo Cain KC OF
35 Yasmany Tomas ARI OF
36 Byron Buxton MIN OF
37 Adam Duvall CIN OF
38 Marcell Ozuna MIA OF
39 Carlos Gomez TEX OF
40 Willson Contreras CHC OF,C
41 Kole Calhoun LAA OF
42 Dexter Fowler STL OF
43 Shin-Soo Choo TEX OF
44 Hunter Pence SF OF
45 Carlos Beltran HOU OF
46 Joc Pederson LAD OF
47 Michael Brantley CLE OF
48 Keon Broxton MIL OF
49 Eric Thames MIL OF
50 Kevin Kiermaier TB OF
51 Nomar Mazara TEX OF
52 Michael Conforto NYM OF
53 Curtis Granderson NYM OF
54 Michael Saunders PHI OF
55 Jacoby Ellsbury NYY OF
56 Brett Gardner NYY OF
57 Randal Grichuk STL OF
58 Jay Bruce NYM OF
59 Corey Dickerson TB OF
60 Leonys Martin SEA OF
61 Hunter Renfroe SD OF
62 Melky Cabrera CWS OF
63 Andrew Benintendi FA OF
64 Domingo Santana MIL OF
65 Jason Heyward CHC OF
66 Angel Pagan FA OF
67 Tyler Naquin CLE OF
68 Cameron Maybin LAA OF
69 Kevin Pillar TOR OF
70 Manuel Margot SD OF
71 Mallex Smith TB OF
72 Ender Inciarte ATL OF
73 Alex Gordon KC OF
74 Jose Ramirez CLE OF,3B
75 Danny Valencia SEA 3B,OF
76 Roman Quinn PHI OF
77 Steven Souza TB OF
78 Melvin Upton Jr. TOR OF
79 Travis Jankowski SD OF
80 Rajai Davis OAK OF

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility