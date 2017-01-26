The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

This position really drops off after the top six players … Paul Goldschmidt (32) and Wil Myers (28) were the only first basemen with more than 12 stolen bases in 2016 … You can wait four or five rounds after the elite group and get all the power you want with Chris Davis. It depends on how much you can offset his potentially bad BA elsewhere, though … Remember Greg Bird, who hit 11 homers in 46 games as a rookie in 2015? He’s back from a shoulder injury and ready to be the Yankees’ regular first baseman (Warning: He could share time with Tyler Austin). You’ll be able to get Bird very late in mixed-league drafts … Chris Carter ranked second among first basemen with 41 home runs, but he’s still a free agent. Maybe he’ll be less scary in a platoon role where he can hit 20-25 homers and not have his BA be such a fantasy anchor.

Player Team Positions 1 Paul Goldschmidt ARI 1B 2 Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B 3 Miguel Cabrera DET 1B 4 Edwin Encarnacion CLE 1B 5 Freddie Freeman ATL 1B 6 Joey Votto CIN 1B 7 Jose Abreu CWS 1B 8 Wil Myers SD 1B,OF 9 Ian Desmond COL 1B 10 Chris Davis BAL 1B 11 Daniel Murphy WSH 1B,2B 12 Eric Hosmer KC 1B 13 Matt Carpenter STL 2B,1B,3B 14 Carlos Santana CLE 1B 15 Hanley Ramirez BOS 1B 16 Adrian Gonzalez LAD 1B 17 Albert Pujols LAA 1B 18 Brandon Belt SF 1B 19 Tommy Joseph PHI 1B 20 Greg Bird NYY 1B 21 Justin Bour MIA 1B 22 Chris Carter FA 1B 23 Mike Napoli FA 1B 24 Brad Miller TB 1B,SS 25 C.J. Cron LAA 1B 26 Lucas Duda NYM 1B 27 Joe Mauer MIN 1B 28 Mitch Moreland BOS 1B 29 Ryan Zimmerman WSH 1B 30 Steve Pearce TOR 1B

