Goldschmidt remains atop 2017 fantasy baseball first base rankings
The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a join a league? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
2017 Top Fantasy First Basemen
This position really drops off after the top six players … Paul Goldschmidt (32) and Wil Myers (28) were the only first basemen with more than 12 stolen bases in 2016 … You can wait four or five rounds after the elite group and get all the power you want with Chris Davis. It depends on how much you can offset his potentially bad BA elsewhere, though … Remember Greg Bird, who hit 11 homers in 46 games as a rookie in 2015? He’s back from a shoulder injury and ready to be the Yankees’ regular first baseman (Warning: He could share time with Tyler Austin). You’ll be able to get Bird very late in mixed-league drafts … Chris Carter ranked second among first basemen with 41 home runs, but he’s still a free agent. Maybe he’ll be less scary in a platoon role where he can hit 20-25 homers and not have his BA be such a fantasy anchor.
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Paul Goldschmidt
|ARI
|1B
|2
|Anthony Rizzo
|CHC
|1B
|3
|Miguel Cabrera
|DET
|1B
|4
|Edwin Encarnacion
|CLE
|1B
|5
|Freddie Freeman
|ATL
|1B
|6
|Joey Votto
|CIN
|1B
|7
|Jose Abreu
|CWS
|1B
|8
|Wil Myers
|SD
|1B,OF
|9
|Ian Desmond
|COL
|1B
|10
|Chris Davis
|BAL
|1B
|11
|Daniel Murphy
|WSH
|1B,2B
|12
|Eric Hosmer
|KC
|1B
|13
|Matt Carpenter
|STL
|2B,1B,3B
|14
|Carlos Santana
|CLE
|1B
|15
|Hanley Ramirez
|BOS
|1B
|16
|Adrian Gonzalez
|LAD
|1B
|17
|Albert Pujols
|LAA
|1B
|18
|Brandon Belt
|SF
|1B
|19
|Tommy Joseph
|PHI
|1B
|20
|Greg Bird
|NYY
|1B
|21
|Justin Bour
|MIA
|1B
|22
|Chris Carter
|FA
|1B
|23
|Mike Napoli
|FA
|1B
|24
|Brad Miller
|TB
|1B,SS
|25
|C.J. Cron
|LAA
|1B
|26
|Lucas Duda
|NYM
|1B
|27
|Joe Mauer
|MIN
|1B
|28
|Mitch Moreland
|BOS
|1B
|29
|Ryan Zimmerman
|WSH
|1B
|30
|Steve Pearce
|TOR
|1B
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP