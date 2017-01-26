The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!

Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

2017 Top Fantasy Catchers

Is the potential combined with the relative small sample size of Gary Sanchez enough to rank him ahead of the consistent Lucroy? I’m gonna say yes, by just a little bit … Remember that Willson Contreras has C/OF eligibility … I was all over Yasmani Grandal last season, but it’s likely that his BA will stay low and his power will drop off a bit … J.T. Realmuto stole 12 bases last season. Derek Norris (nine) was the only other catcher to swipe more than six … Based on early ADP and analyst rankings, most people think Sandy Leon’s breakout 2016 was a fluke, and I agree … It’s easy to tab a Rockies’ hitter as a late-round sleeper, but if Tom Murphy gets regular playing time, he’ll probably hit 20 homers.

Player Team Positions 1 Buster Posey SF C 2 Gary Sanchez NYY C 3 Jonathan Lucroy TEX C 4 J.T. Realmuto MIA C 5 Evan Gattis HOU C 6 Salvador Perez KC C 7 Willson Contreras CHC OF,C 8 Yasmani Grandal LAD C 9 Russell Martin TOR C 10 Yadier Molina STL C 11 Welington Castillo BAL C 12 Cameron Rupp PHI C 13 Brian McCann HOU C 14 Matt Wieters FA C 15 Tom Murphy COL C 16 Stephen Vogt OAK C 17 Francisco Cervelli PIT C 18 Sandy Leon BOS C 19 Austin Hedges SD C 20 Mike Zunino SEA C 21 Derek Norris WSH C 22 Travis d’Arnaud NYM C 23 Devin Mesoraco CIN C 24 Andrew Susac MIL C 25 Chris Herrmann ARI C

