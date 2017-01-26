Posey tops 2017 fantasy baseball catcher rankings
The 2017 fantasy baseball draft season is here! FOX Sports Fantasy department will be sharing and updating its fantasy baseball draft guide rankings over the next two months. Need a league to join? Sign up for FOX Sports free fantasy baseball game!
Note: We used the NFBC Average Draft Positions for reference.
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility
2017 Top Fantasy Catchers
Is the potential combined with the relative small sample size of Gary Sanchez enough to rank him ahead of the consistent Lucroy? I’m gonna say yes, by just a little bit … Remember that Willson Contreras has C/OF eligibility … I was all over Yasmani Grandal last season, but it’s likely that his BA will stay low and his power will drop off a bit … J.T. Realmuto stole 12 bases last season. Derek Norris (nine) was the only other catcher to swipe more than six … Based on early ADP and analyst rankings, most people think Sandy Leon’s breakout 2016 was a fluke, and I agree … It’s easy to tab a Rockies’ hitter as a late-round sleeper, but if Tom Murphy gets regular playing time, he’ll probably hit 20 homers.
|Player
|Team
|Positions
|1
|Buster Posey
|SF
|C
|2
|Gary Sanchez
|NYY
|C
|3
|Jonathan Lucroy
|TEX
|C
|4
|J.T. Realmuto
|MIA
|C
|5
|Evan Gattis
|HOU
|C
|6
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C
|7
|Willson Contreras
|CHC
|OF,C
|8
|Yasmani Grandal
|LAD
|C
|9
|Russell Martin
|TOR
|C
|10
|Yadier Molina
|STL
|C
|11
|Welington Castillo
|BAL
|C
|12
|Cameron Rupp
|PHI
|C
|13
|Brian McCann
|HOU
|C
|14
|Matt Wieters
|FA
|C
|15
|Tom Murphy
|COL
|C
|16
|Stephen Vogt
|OAK
|C
|17
|Francisco Cervelli
|PIT
|C
|18
|Sandy Leon
|BOS
|C
|19
|Austin Hedges
|SD
|C
|20
|Mike Zunino
|SEA
|C
|21
|Derek Norris
|WSH
|C
|22
|Travis d’Arnaud
|NYM
|C
|23
|Devin Mesoraco
|CIN
|C
|24
|Andrew Susac
|MIL
|C
|25
|Chris Herrmann
|ARI
|C
2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Top 250 (Coming Soon) | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP | Position Eligibility