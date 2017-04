Injury Roundup

Marcus Semien underwent successful wrist surgery Tuesday, according to MLB.com. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Sportsradio 66 WFAN is reporting Gary Sanchez (bicep) is scheduled to begin throwing Wednesday. Sanchez is progressing well, but it is still difficult to tell when he’ll return to action.

Nationals second baseman Trea Turner will be sent on a brief rehab assignment, per MASN Sports. Turner has been on the DL since he injured his hamstring on April 9.

Jackie Bradley went 0-for-2 in his rehab game for Triple-A Pawtucket, according to the Boston Globe. Bradley is recovering from a knee injury, but should rejoin the Red Sox by Friday.

X-rays on Tigers outfielder Justin Upton came back negative, according to Free Press Sports. Upton is day-to-day, but shouldn’t miss any significant time.