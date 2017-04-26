Position notes & suggestions

UPDATE: Syndergaard has been bumped back to Thursday.

Starting pitcher: Paying for Syndergaard is always an option against a Braves’ offense that ranks 22nd in wOBA vs. RHP … Carlos Martinez ($8,900) looks like a strong cash play against the Jays, in the unlikely event that the game is played … James Paxton ($8,200) had a rough start at Oakland last week, but his previous three were stellar, and he’s averaging 7.5 Ks per start. Tonight, he’ll face a Miggy-less Tiger lineup. Yes, I know the Tigers scored 19 runs last night … Dylan Bundy ($7,800) has pitched at least six innings in all four of his starts, averaging 21.9 DK points. He’ll face a Rays’ squad that has been slightly above average vs. RHP while whiffing 25.8 percent of the time against them … The Dodgers can hit, but Johnny Cueto ($11,100) at home is still a pretty good choice … I’m still a Yankee skeptic – at least on the road – so Rick Porcello ($9,300) can be a tournament play … If you want to dumpster-dive to afford some hitters, consider Hector Santiago ($5,500) versus a Rangers’ lineup that ranks 29th with a .247 wOBA and a .559 OPS vs. LHP. Santiago is averaging a solid 17.3 DK ppg. I can’t say I trust him, but if I was going for trust I’d pay the extra $7K for Syndergaard.

Catcher: As bad a hitter’s park as San Fran is, Buster Posey ($3,500) is the best catcher play vs. Alex Wood … If you want to target Latos, Yadier Molina ($3,300) is a good option despite a lack of power … Oakland’s Stephen Vogt ($2,900) has been slumping, but he’ll face a so-so Matt Shoemaker, and the pickings are slim at this position … McCann is mentioned above as an HR threat.

First base: Ryan Zimmerman ($4,900) is absolutely in play at Coors, but I prefer Anthony Rizzo for $100 less. Wil Myers, too … Matt Carpenter ($4,100) looks great vs. Latos, except for the rain … So does Albert Pujols ($3,900) vs. Sean Manaea … Unless you’re using Santiago at SP, note that Mike Napoli ($3,900) has a .384 career wOBA vs. LHP … Jay Bruce and Justin Bour ($3,300) are both HR threats … Danny Valencia ($3,100) punishes LHP, and could bat high in the Mariners’ order vs. Daniel Norris with Haniger out.

Second base: Daniel Murphy ($5,300) at Coors … With Cole Hamels not so scary any more, Brian Dozier ($5,000) is playable. I like, but don’t love … Ben Zobrist ($3,700) has 29 DK points over his last two games, and faces the wild Glasnow … Jedd Gyorko ($3,400) is a strong play vs. Latos, but remember the rain threat … Jed Lowrie ($2,600) isn’t great, but he’s cheap. Only in case of salary emergency.

Third base: Kris Bryant ($4,700) is my favorite of the high-priced options … Maikel Franco ($4,100) vs. Wei-Yin Chen, for sure … As much as I’ve liked Trevor Cahill’s first few starts for the Padres, Arizona is a launching pad, making Jake Lamb ($3,900) an option. He should have a higher salary today … Kyle Seager ($3,800) might move up in the Mariners’ order tonight … Eduardo Nunez ($3,400) batted third on Tuesday for the Giants. With Crawford out, he’ll stay near the top, especially vs. a LHP … Healy is cheap, and Matt Shoemaker has allowed six homers in 21 2/3 innings.

Shortstop: Playing Trea Turner ($5,400) at Coors will probably be OK for the next 10-12 years … Jean Segura ($4,100) showed no rust in his first game off the DL, getting three hits including a HR. He’ll face Norris … Addison Russell ($3,300) and the Cubs’ hitters are priced too low vs. Glasnow, who whiffs a lot of guys but can’t throw strikes.

Outfield: Zero home runs for Bryce Harper ($6,100) at Coors last night? Come on … Of the Coors OF plays, I prefer Adam Eaton ($5,200) … Ever heard of Mike Trout? He’s $5,100, and has eight double-digit DK games in his last nine … Christian Yelich ($4,400) looks pretty good against the struggling Vince Velasquez … Nelson Cruz ($4,200) vs. a LHP, always an option as noted above … Pollock and Peralta look good at just over $4K … Jacoby Ellsbury ($3,900) has four homers in 31 at bats vs. Porcello … Andrew Benintendi ($3,600) has double-digit DK points in five of his last seven games. Do you believe in Severino? … The Phillies have been batting Aaron Altherr ($3,600) second, where he looks strong vs. Chen, who has historically allowed a ton of homers to RHB (1.43 per nine innings) … Guillermo Heredia ($2,600) will probably lead off for the Mariners vs. Norris … Oakland’s Jaff Decker ($2,000) might lead off again, and he’s fast.