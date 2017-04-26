Welcome to our daily look at daily fantasy baseball. We’ll use DraftKings salaries to give you some tips and advice on the day’s action. We’ll play the 12-game night slate tonight.
Remember to check lineups and weather as gametimes approach. We’ll publish this piece in the mornings, and a lot can happen during the day. If Dusty Baker decides to bench Bryce Harper at the last minute, don’t blame us!
I’ll plan to wager $6 per day on DraftKings - $5 on a cash lineup, $1 on a tournament version – and track my progress all season. If you’re a more serious player who doesn’t want to trust his or her bankroll on a guy who enters six bucks a day, I’ll understand.
Lock of the day Mitch Haniger had two hits, a run and eight DK points before leaving Tuesday’s game with an oblique injury. He was gonna get 40, I know it. Bargain Mike Moustakas homered, but fellow value play Ryon Healy whiffed four times as part of a failed A’s stack.
The tournament lineup flopped, while the cash lineup missed by just a little bit.
Season status: Plus $3
News & notes
UPDATE: Syndergaard has been bumped back to Thursday.
The night’s biggest favorites are Carlos Martinez ($8,900) at minus-182 over the Blue Jays, and Noah Syndergaard ($12,600) at minus-180 over the Braves. Jays-Cards has a projected run total of eight, while Braves-Mets checks in at 6.5 … The highest non-Coors total is 10 for Padres-Diamondbacks (Cahill-Godley) … Jays-Cardinals looks like a rainout.
There were three postponements on Tuesday, but no doubleheaders today … Trea Turner hit for the cycle with seven RBI at Coors … Giants SS Brandon Crawford left Tuesday’s game with a groin injury. He’s being placed on the bereavement list today anyway, so plan to be without him until at least the weekend … Jose Altuve left his game after a collision/concussion scare, but hopes to play today … Mariners Haniger (oblique) and Felix Hernandez (shoulder/dead arm) are headed back to Seattle to get checked out by doctors. Since the rest of the Mariners won’t return home until late Sunday, you shouldn’t expect to see Haniger for a while … Dodgers 1B prospect Cody Bellinger played left field and batted eighth in his big-league debut …. Pirates 1B/3B David Freese is day-to-day with a sore hamstring … Look for Dustin Pedroia to return tonight.
The Lock
Young Tigers lefty Daniel Norris has been struggling. His ERA is 3.71, but he has 11 strikeouts against nine walks in 17 innings. Nelson Cruz, as we know, feasts on southpaws (.395 career wOBA), and his salary is a reasonable $4,200. Don’t overthink this in cash games.
The Bargains
Cash: Addison Russell ($3,300) looks far too cheap against the erratic Tyler Glasnow, who has struggled with his control (nine walks in 11 1/3 innings). You can also consider Healy at $3,100. We’re not going to abandon him after one bad game, right?
Tournaments: Jaff Decker is only $2K, and figures to lead off again for the A’s. Guillermo Heredia ($2,600) should be in the same spot for the Mariners. Finally, Tigers C James McCann ($2,700) has 16 home runs in 260 career plate appearances vs. LHP.
The Stacks
The Nats and Rockies are obvious, with the Nats preferable tonight. The Cardinals would be an interesting option if their game wasn’t a likely rainout. Let’s go with some Cubs, some of whom look underpriced against Tyler Glasnow (Chicago has scored 55 runs in its last seven games).
If the Cubs are too expensive based on your pitching, consider the Padres against Arizona’s soooooo-hittable Zack Godley. The D-back hitters are also a good option and aren’t too expensive after Paul Goldschmidt, but they’ll be more popular.
The Guy to Avoid
Gregory Polanco can’t hit lefties (.263 career wOBA), so you’ll want to stay away from him against Jon Lester.
Position notes & suggestions
Starting pitcher: Paying for Syndergaard is always an option against a Braves’ offense that ranks 22nd in wOBA vs. RHP … Carlos Martinez ($8,900) looks like a strong cash play against the Jays, in the unlikely event that the game is played … James Paxton ($8,200) had a rough start at Oakland last week, but his previous three were stellar, and he’s averaging 7.5 Ks per start. Tonight, he’ll face a Miggy-less Tiger lineup. Yes, I know the Tigers scored 19 runs last night … Dylan Bundy ($7,800) has pitched at least six innings in all four of his starts, averaging 21.9 DK points. He’ll face a Rays’ squad that has been slightly above average vs. RHP while whiffing 25.8 percent of the time against them … The Dodgers can hit, but Johnny Cueto ($11,100) at home is still a pretty good choice … I’m still a Yankee skeptic – at least on the road – so Rick Porcello ($9,300) can be a tournament play … If you want to dumpster-dive to afford some hitters, consider Hector Santiago ($5,500) versus a Rangers’ lineup that ranks 29th with a .247 wOBA and a .559 OPS vs. LHP. Santiago is averaging a solid 17.3 DK ppg. I can’t say I trust him, but if I was going for trust I’d pay the extra $7K for Syndergaard.
Catcher: As bad a hitter’s park as San Fran is, Buster Posey ($3,500) is the best catcher play vs. Alex Wood … If you want to target Latos, Yadier Molina ($3,300) is a good option despite a lack of power … Oakland’s Stephen Vogt ($2,900) has been slumping, but he’ll face a so-so Matt Shoemaker, and the pickings are slim at this position … McCann is mentioned above as an HR threat.
First base: Ryan Zimmerman ($4,900) is absolutely in play at Coors, but I prefer Anthony Rizzo for $100 less. Wil Myers, too … Matt Carpenter ($4,100) looks great vs. Latos, except for the rain … So does Albert Pujols ($3,900) vs. Sean Manaea … Unless you’re using Santiago at SP, note that Mike Napoli ($3,900) has a .384 career wOBA vs. LHP … Jay Bruce and Justin Bour ($3,300) are both HR threats … Danny Valencia ($3,100) punishes LHP, and could bat high in the Mariners’ order vs. Daniel Norris with Haniger out.
Second base: Daniel Murphy ($5,300) at Coors … With Cole Hamels not so scary any more, Brian Dozier ($5,000) is playable. I like, but don’t love … Ben Zobrist ($3,700) has 29 DK points over his last two games, and faces the wild Glasnow … Jedd Gyorko ($3,400) is a strong play vs. Latos, but remember the rain threat … Jed Lowrie ($2,600) isn’t great, but he’s cheap. Only in case of salary emergency.
Third base: Kris Bryant ($4,700) is my favorite of the high-priced options … Maikel Franco ($4,100) vs. Wei-Yin Chen, for sure … As much as I’ve liked Trevor Cahill’s first few starts for the Padres, Arizona is a launching pad, making Jake Lamb ($3,900) an option. He should have a higher salary today … Kyle Seager ($3,800) might move up in the Mariners’ order tonight … Eduardo Nunez ($3,400) batted third on Tuesday for the Giants. With Crawford out, he’ll stay near the top, especially vs. a LHP … Healy is cheap, and Matt Shoemaker has allowed six homers in 21 2/3 innings.
Shortstop: Playing Trea Turner ($5,400) at Coors will probably be OK for the next 10-12 years … Jean Segura ($4,100) showed no rust in his first game off the DL, getting three hits including a HR. He’ll face Norris … Addison Russell ($3,300) and the Cubs’ hitters are priced too low vs. Glasnow, who whiffs a lot of guys but can’t throw strikes.
Outfield: Zero home runs for Bryce Harper ($6,100) at Coors last night? Come on … Of the Coors OF plays, I prefer Adam Eaton ($5,200) … Ever heard of Mike Trout? He’s $5,100, and has eight double-digit DK games in his last nine … Christian Yelich ($4,400) looks pretty good against the struggling Vince Velasquez … Nelson Cruz ($4,200) vs. a LHP, always an option as noted above … Pollock and Peralta look good at just over $4K … Jacoby Ellsbury ($3,900) has four homers in 31 at bats vs. Porcello … Andrew Benintendi ($3,600) has double-digit DK points in five of his last seven games. Do you believe in Severino? … The Phillies have been batting Aaron Altherr ($3,600) second, where he looks strong vs. Chen, who has historically allowed a ton of homers to RHB (1.43 per nine innings) … Guillermo Heredia ($2,600) will probably lead off for the Mariners vs. Norris … Oakland’s Jaff Decker ($2,000) might lead off again, and he’s fast.
Halpin's Lineups
Cash
Tournament
SP
Paxton
Cueto
SP
Bundy
Santiago
C
Posey
McCann
1B
Rizzo
Rizzo
2B
Harrison
Hernandez (was Zobrist)
3B
Lamb
Bryant
SS
Turner
Segura
OF
Cruz
Schwarber
OF
Eaton
Peralta
OF
Altherr
Trout
UPDATE 4:30 p.m. ET: Ben Zobrist is out of the lineup. Instead of putting in Russell to continue the Cubs' stack and making multiple changes, I simply replaced Zobrist with Philly leadoff man Cesar Hernandez for a similar price.
