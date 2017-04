Braves’ outfielder Matt Kemp has been placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to April 8.

The Rangers are planning a “conservative” recovery program for Adrian Beltre, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. No timetable has been set for his return.

Rangers reliever Matt Bush is set to have his shoulder examamined after experiencing joint pain, according to the Dallas Morning News. Bush appeared to be the prime candidate to pick up save opportunities for the struggling Matt Dyson. Despite the injury, Bush is expected to join the team in Seattle this Friday and will not be placed on the DL.

Reds’ pitcher Rookie Davis will reportedly need a day or two to determine the severity of a forearm bruise. Davis was hit by a pitch during Tuesday’s game against the Pirates.