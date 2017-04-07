College Football: Ranking the 10 easiest Power Five schedules in 2017

As every college football fan knows, not all schedules are created equal. Which Power Five teams will enjoy an easy schedule during the 2017 season?

Not surprisingly, as we covered yesterday, all of the easiest schedules for the 2017 season will be played by teams in Group of Five conferences. Being part of a Power Five league provides a minimum baseline of schedule quality that isn’t guaranteed for mid-major programs. Yet even in the case of the Power Five schools, not all schedules are inherently difficult.

Thus we have set out on an attempt to quantify these schedules. To do so, we have calculated the 2016 winning percentage of every FBS teams’ 2017 opponents. We have also awarded points for opponents who played in bowl games last year, and another point for opponents that reached six wins. (This allows partial credit for scheduling tougher FCS opponents as well as partial credit for teams such as North Texas that qualified to go bowling as a 5-7 team to fill empty bowl spots.)

What makes 2017 especially interesting is the fact that several College Football Playoff contenders will play easy schedules. How the selection committee weighs what might be several paper-thin resumes will be interesting to observe. So click ahead to see which Power Five teams will have the easiest paths to reach bowl eligibility and contend for conference titles in 2017.

10

USC Trojans Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 80-71 (.530)

After winning the Rose Bowl in a comeback thriller, the Trojans are projected as the favorites in the Pac-12 South. They have a clear path to conference contention thanks to one of the easiest schedules among Power Five teams. USC opens its 2016 slate against Western Michigan (13-1 in 2016), last year’s Access Bowl winner as MAC champ. They follow with a cross-division showdown against Stanford (10-3).

Then comes a pair of 5-7 schools, Texas and California, followed by Washington State (8-5) at the end of September. The only team on the October schedule to go bowling in 2016 is Utah (9-4) in division play. Likewise, in November the only team that offers any reason for USC to be nervous is Colorado (10-4). In between, the Trojans get the opportunity to regroup against sub-.500 teams such as Oregon State (4-8), Arizona (3-9), and UCLA (4-8).

The first game against a quality mid-major team that still has little shot against the Trojans, and a Pac-12 schedule that allowed them to avoid defending champion Washington in the regular season, all add up to potentially big things for USC. That they play one of less challenging schedules among powerhouses could be both a blessing and a curse.

9

Oklahoma Sooners Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 76-74 (.507)

Last year Oklahoma was never seriously considered for the College Football Playoff despite winning the Big 12. A large part of that was losing twice, but their schedule could offer more scrutiny this year if they manage to go 12-1 with the revived Big 12 championship game. Though they play at Ohio State (11-2 in 2016) this year, the Sooners also open with UTEP (4-8) and follow the Buckeyes with Tulane (4-8).

On aggregate, their non-conference opponents finished last year barely above .500. The Big 12 schedule opens on September 23 at Baylor (7-6). In total the Sooners play six 2016 postseason participants , and the first four are all on the road. But Oklahoma has the luxury of playing both TCU (6-7) and the season finale against West Virginia (10-3) in Norman. November also provides the sacrificial trip to Lawrence to face Kansas (2-10) as well as Bedlam at Oklahoma State (10-3).

What this schedule does is once again provide Oklahoma with little margin for error. While an undefeated Sooners squad would certainly make the semifinals, even one loss is going to bring down scrutiny on the schedule strength for Bob Stoops’ crew.

8

Stanford Cardinal Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 79-72 (.523)

Stanford has won at least 10 games in six of the past seven seasons. They could make that seven out of eight years in 2017 with one of the easiest schedules among national contenders. The Cardinal open the year against Rice (3-9 in 2016) in Sydney, Australia.

They return stateside and open Pac-12 play on the road against USC (10-3), then have a fairly difficult non-conference matchup at Mountain West champ San Diego State (11-3).

In addition to USC David Shaw’s crew does have to play Utah (9-4) as well. Cross-division play also includes UCLA (4-8) and Arizona State (5-7), though the Cardinal avoided South champ Colorado. After their November 4 trip to Pullman to face Washington State (8-5), Stanford closes the regular season with three straight at home. That stretch opens with conference champ Washington (12-2) but also includes California (5-7) and Notre Dame (4-8).

Even if Stanford manages to win just one of their three games against fellow 10+ win teams from 2016, they should still return to double digits in the win column. Now they just need to find a quarterback in spring ball.

7

Minnesota Golden Gophers Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 74-78 (.487)

Last year Minnesota reached nine wins for the first time since 2003. Given the dysfunction that hit the program at the end of the year, nine wins might be a tall task again. But new head coach P.J. Fleck at least has one of the most favorable possible Power Five schedules to start his career at his new post. In non-conference play the Golden Gophers open with Buffalo (2-10 in 2016), play at Oregon State (4-8), and finish with Middle Tennessee (8-5).

Minnesota also lucked out by avoiding both Penn State and Ohio State in cross-division scheduling. Though they do play at Michigan (10-3) on November 4, they also have home games against East teams Maryland (6-7) and Michigan State (3-9). They will also try to win back Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Wisconsin (11-3) for the first time since 2003.

As schedules go, Minnesota has a fair number of tests. But they are balanced by plenty of games against relative scrubs. Fleck probably won’t have as magical a season as the one he engineered last year with Western Michigan, but the Gophers should manage to extend their bowl streak to six years without too much difficulty thanks to the schedule as a whole.

6

Northwestern Wildcats Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 76-76 (.500)

Northwestern will always be an underdog program in the Big Ten. Knowing that they have little chance of contending for the conference title, the Wildcats have at least set themselves up for a third straight bowl appearance. They have a good shot of entering league play undefeated thanks to a non-conference schedule featuring Nevada (5-7 in 2016), Duke (4-8), and Bowling Green (4-8). Not all three will be guaranteed wins, but they offer a solid opportunity to start 3-0.

Once they get back-to-back games against last year’s division winners Wisconsin (11-3) and Penn State (11-3) out of the way, there are no other 10-win teams on the schedule. The Wildcats avoided both Michigan and Ohio State in cross-division scheduling. Instead, in addition to the Nittany Lions they will play Maryland (6-7) and Michigan State (3-9). And none of their tougher contests against Iowa (8-5), Nebraska (9-4), and Minnesota (9-4) come back to back on the schedule.

Eight or nine wins might be a stretch, but everything is in place for Pat Fitzgerald’s crew to make the postseason a destination once again. Thanks to playing 3-9 teams like Purdue and Illinois in division play and a tailor-made non-conference slate, Northwestern should have little trouble getting to six wins.

5

Arizona Wildcats Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 77-72 (.517)

Arizona has a good chance of rebounding from last year’s 3-9 finish thanks to one of the Pac-12’s easiest schedules. Rich Rodriguez’s team opens the year against FCS Northern Arizona (5-6 in 2016). The Lumberjacks last defeated Arizona in 1932, and their most recent showdown was a 77-13 mismatch two years ago. They follow that warmup game with a mixed bag of Houston (9-4) and UTEP (4-8) before opening Pac-12 play with Utah (9-4) and Colorado (10-4).

In cross-division play, the Wildcats avoided both conference champion Washington and perennial 10-win team Stanford. They do play Washington State (8-5) three days before Halloween, but after their showdown with USC (10-3) the rest of November provides an opportunity for an easy finish. Their last three opponents, Oregon State (4-8), Oregon (4-8), and Arizona State (5-7), all missed out on bowl games last year.

Even if they finish under .500 in Pac-12 play next year, the Wildcats are set up to return to the postseason after a one-year absence. Getting back to the Pac-12 title game for the first time since 2014 is probably a taller order, but the schedule lines up for as many as eight or nine wins.

4

Colorado Buffaloes Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 75-74 (.503)

Mike McIntyre’s team had a massive turnaround in 2016, and their schedule should prevent them from regressing completely this year. In 2017, Colorado will play just five teams that went to bowl games last year. Only one, the season opener against Colorado State (7-6 in 2016) at Mile High Stadium in Denver, is from outside the Pac-12. The Buffaloes also play Texas State (2-10) and FCS Northern Colorado (6-5) out of conference.

They open Pac-12 play at home against defending conference champion Washington (12-2). But they then go a month before playing another team that finished above .500 in 2016. The Buffaloes avoided Stanford from the Pac-12 North, though they do also play Washington State (8-5) this season. Their schedule concludes with a home game against USC (10-3) and a road game in Salt Lake City on Thanksgiving weekend against Utah (9-4).

There probably isn’t enough on the schedule to prevent Colorado from reaching bowl eligibility for a second straight season. Another Pac-12 South crown could be a stretch, given the confluence of factors that allowed the Buffaloes to win the division last year. But the postseason is imminently attainable in Boulder.

3

West Virginia Mountaineers Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 71-79 (.473)

West Virginia actually opens its 2017 campaign with a respectable non-conference game against defending ACC Coastal champion Virginia Tech (10-4 in 2016). But they follow up the Hokies game with contests against East Carolina (3-9) and FCS Delaware State (0-11). Even if the Mountaineers manage to run the table and win the Big 12, these games could come back to bite them when the College Football Selection committee comes together in December.

The round-robin schedules of the Big 12 do have some benefits. The Mountaineers have to play Oklahoma (11-2), Oklahoma State (10-3), and Kansas State (9-4) this season. But only half of their schedule overall is comprised of teams that went to the postseason last year. When you play in the Big 12, you also get a lot of duds like Kansas (2-10) and Iowa State (3-9).

Ultimately, though, the Mountaineers are well set up to get to 10 wins again. They will still have to get through the Sooners, Cowboys, and Wildcats, and a team like Texas or TCU (6-7) could also return to prominence. But 10 wins is probably their ceiling, and a playoff berth is probably out of reach unless they finish the regular season 13-0.

2

Indiana Hoosiers Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 71-80 (.470)

Indiana has one of those schedules that offers all or nothing. The Hoosiers play four teams that won ten or more games in 2016. Only one other team on their calendar, Maryland (6-7 in 2016), went bowling last year. Two-thirds of Indiana’s schedule features teams that ended their previous season under .500 in the final standings. It could be the ingredient to get them back to a bowl game this season, but those four tough games preclude a bigger jump in status.

Tom Allen’s team opens the season against Ohio State (11-2), a tough test in its own right. The Hoosiers then follow that Big Ten showdown with a non-conference trio of Virginia (2-10), FIU (4-8), and Georgia Southern (5-7). September concludes with a road game against Big Ten champ Penn State (11-3), and October begins with a home game against Michigan (10-3). But in cross-divisional play, Indiana managed to avoid Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska.

They do play Wisconsin (11-3), but they also landed November dates with Illinois (3-9) and Purdue (3-9). At the very least, Indiana should manage to finish the year with a winning record for the first time in a decade. Eight wins is not out of reach for the Hoosiers, a mark they haven’t hit since 1993. And if they managed to get to nine wins with a bowl victory, they’d be the first Indiana squad in 50 years to hit that plateau.

1

Washington Huskies Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 68-80 (.460)

One of the biggest knocks against Washington last year was their strength of schedule relative to other College Football Playoff contenders. Should the Huskies win the Pac-12 again and do so with a similar number of losses to other hopefuls, that will become a talking point again. This year’s schedule features just four bowl teams, none out of conference. Any slip-up could give the selectors a reason to keep Chris Petersen’s team out of the playoff.

That’s because Washington’s non-conference slate features Rutgers (2-10 in 2016), FCS Montana (6-5), and Fresno State (1-11). Added together, Washington plays three opponents outside the Pac-12 that won just nine combined games. Half were by a team that finished eighth in the Big Sky and missed the FCS playoffs. If anything, the Huskies (whether fair or not) will be graded on style points in these contests.

They do play at Colorado (10-4) in September and finish the year against Stanford (10-3), Utah (9-4), and Washington State (8-5). To have another shot at the College Football Playoff, Washington needs to be prolific against one of the weakest schedules in the country (Power Five or otherwise).

