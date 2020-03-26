The XFL has some X-treme talent.

And even with the season being cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak, five weeks was enough time for some of them to make their mark and NFL teams to take notice.

Let’s find out which XFL stars are headed to the NFL.

PJ Walker

The Houston Roughnecks quarterback was a standout player, leading his squad to a 5-0 record – the only undefeated team in the league.

He was leading the league in passing yards – 1,338 – and touchdowns – 15 – when the season came to a halt.

He drew the attention of many NFL scouts, so it’s no surprise he was the first XFL-er to sign with a team.

Say hello to the newest addition to the Carolina Panthers.

Jordan Ta’amu

PJ wasn’t the only quarterback in the league racking up some serious stats and landing a new contract.

St. Louis @XFLBattleHawks QB @JTaamu10 is headed to the NFL! He has agreed to terms with the Super Bowl Champs @Chiefs per his agent @kenny_zuckerman. pic.twitter.com/HOIoxjLE3c — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 23, 2020

The St. Louis BattleHawks’ Jordan Ta’amu was a force, finishing with 1,050 passing yards, 217 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. We also can’t help but mention his big heart.

Here’s a little something to put a smile on your face. 😊 We can’t wait to play in front of our fans again! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XXpjDZNdAq — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 20, 2020

Who wouldn’t want a teammate like him? Enjoy Kansas City, Jordan!

Deatrick Nichols

Those Roughnecks knew what was up on both sides of the ball. Houston cornerback Deatrick Nichols is New Orleans-bound.

Another @XFLRoughnecks player is headed to the NFL! The XFL's interception leader, Deatrick Nichols, has signed with the @Saints per his agent @AstonWilson. pic.twitter.com/YX1TYAdGDT — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 23, 2020

He’ll now be playing against his former QB1, as the Saints and Panthers are in the same division – that’ll be fun.

He led the league in interceptions (3) and helped his team get off to a 5-0 start before the season was cancelled.

Dravon Askew Henry

New York Guardians cornerback Dravon Askew-Henry won’t have to move far, as the New York Giants just signed him for the 2020-21 season.

He’s the cousin of Darrelle Revis, former Pro Bowl cornerback for the Jets, Buccaneers, Patriots and Chiefs.

DeMarquis Gates

The third Houston Roughnecks player to make an NFL roster, linebacker DeMarquis Gates has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

His numbers are nothing short of impressive.

In just five weeks, he totaled 32 combined tackles (3 for a loss), 3 pass deflections, 2 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Cavon Walker

Another New York Guardians player is taking his talents to the NFL.

The defensive lineman and the XFL’s leader in sacks was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished the shortened season with 4.5 sacks, 19 tackles – five for a loss – and 9 quarterback hits.

New York @XFLGuardians DT and the XFL sack leader, Cavon Walker, has signed with the @steelers per multiple sources. pic.twitter.com/Kiq9kjJiSK — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 25, 2020

Khari Lee

D.C. Defenders tight end Khari Lee is headed to the Atlanta Falcons.

He brings former NFL experience with him, and during his time with the Guardians, he totaled 8 catches for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jarron Jones

The Steelers were apparently paying close attention to the New York Guardians roster.

Guardians offensive lineman Jarron Jones’ next stop is Pittsburgh, with his now-former XFL teammate, Cavon Walker.

Another @XFLGuardians player is headed to the NFL! @Who_GotJones94 has signed with the @steelers per multiple sources. He will join his Guardians teammate Cavon Walker in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/sDKtX2X5TO — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 25, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.