United Football League Decision Time for DC's Shannon Harris Tops Storylines From 2025 UFL Season Updated Jun. 16, 2025 7:42 p.m. ET

Jordan Ta’amu had a simple request for the DC Defenders organization after an emphatic 58-34 win over the Michigan Panthers in the 2025 UFL Championship Game on Saturday — remove the interim tag for head coach Shannon Harris.

"We’re trying to take the tag off," Ta’amu said.

That sentiment is certainly warranted, considering Harris led the Defenders to a UFL title in his first season after replacing then-head coach Reggie Barlow just a week before the season began. Barlow took the head coaching job at Tennessee State, and Defenders defensive coordinator Gregg Williams followed a week later; Williams’ son Blake Williams took over as the defensive coordinator for the Defenders after his departure.

Despite major changes to the Defenders' coaching staff, they still managed to finish the season on top, championship trophy in hand and with Harris earning UFL Coach of the Year honors.

"He never blinked," tight end Briley Moore said about Harris. "He preached to really have us come together as one throughout the season, no matter what happened. It’s because of that we were able to keep our poise last week and beat them (the St. Louis Battlehawks) at home. And this week not to flinch in a big game. Shout out to Coach (Harris)."

Harris said it's "yet to be determined" whether he’ll follow Barlow and Williams to Tennessee State or accept a potential offer to remain the head coach of the Defenders permanently and defend the UFL title.

"We still have a lot of meetings to go, and we still have things to talk over … but these guys here, it would be hard to leave these guys," Harris said.

Where Harris lands will be one of the top storylines to keep an eye on this offseason. Here’s a look at the other big themes from Saturday's title game and the 2025 UFL season overall.

Ta’amu’s revenge game

Moore said he texted Ta’amu on Friday after learning the UFL leader in passing touchdowns did not earn Offensive Player of the Year or MVP honors. "When you’re holding up that trophy on that stage, I’m going to be chanting M-V-P," Moore said he texted Ta’amu.

Moore’s prediction became a reality, as Ta’amu let his play do the talking on Saturday, passing for 390 yards and four touchdowns in a runaway win over the Panthers. Ta’amu helped the Defenders score on their first 10 possessions. Over the postseason, the Defenders scored on a jaw-dropping 17 of their 21 possessions and averaged 47 points a game, winning by an average of 21 points per contest.

The Defenders dominated on offense, scoring the most points in UFL history (58) against what had been a tough Panthers defense — and Ta’amu rightfully earned MVP honors for the championship game.

"When playoff time hit, we told them, ‘This is a different season,’" Harris said. "These guys were ready for that moment. The one thing we challenged each other on — from coaches to players and support staff — is that we are going to finish the drills. … We were not going to end this game and not be winners. That was the approach."

Not earning UFL MVP or Offensive Player of the Year served as extra motivation for Ta’amu. "I told [my teammates] pregame that I [was] going to put my body on the line for them," Ta’amu said. "Bryce Perkins is a great quarterback and he deserved all the awards, but it just gave us a big chip on our shoulders to go out there and play even harder."

Perkins puts up numbers in loss for Panthers

While Michigan failed to earn a title, Perkins showed up for the Panthers. The Virginia product finished 60% of his passes (21 of 35) for 338 passing yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. His favorite target was Malik Turner, who totaled 10 receptions for 168 receiving yards and three scores.

However, the one area Michigan struggled with was running the football, totaling just 104 yards on the ground. Perkins was limited by a balky ankle, rushing for just eight yards on four carries.

It’s all about the quarterback

Scoring was up this postseason, with games averaging a combined score of 73.7 points during the playoffs this year compared to 38 combined points per game in the 2024 postseason. One of the reasons for improved production in the postseason was the play of Ta’amu and Perkins.

Elsewhere, the Arlington Renegades had the UFL's regular-season passing leader in Luis Perez, but they still failed to make the playoffs for a second straight season. The Birmingham Stallions failed to defend their championship title because they had instability at the most important position on the field, using five different quarterbacks due to injury.

Jalan McClendon emerging as the Houston Roughnecks' starter helped them improve from 1-9 in 2024 to 5-5 this season. He was helped by private QBs coach Jordan Palmer, who worked with various players during the offseason.

"You’ve got to walk into Week 1 with your leading quarterback, having your guy in place," UFL head of football operations Daryl Johnston said. "Then, as you get into the season, if you want to get some reps for No. 2 or No. 3 with the way the [Collective Bargaining Agreement] is structured now, then that’s an opportunity for you to develop that position. But you have to have your guy in place in Week 1, and I hope that’s the lesson our teams learn this year."

Travis Feeney named 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year

The Battlehawks' linebacker was awarded the first Sportsman of the Year award, which is given to a player who exemplifies exceptional leadership, integrity and commitment to making a difference both on the field and in the community. Feeney was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams.

The Washington product donated his time participating in community events in the UFL’s home base of Arlington, Texas and in St. Louis. Feeny volunteered his time as an advocate for CARE St. Louis Adoption Center, the Adaptive Training Foundation and is an ambassador for the American Cancer Society.

"Over the last three years, no one embodies this award more than Travis," said Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht. "His commitment on and off the field has been tremendous."

Building local support remains a work in progress

Building more fan interest in local markets — a stated goal by the league entering this season — remains a work in progress as the UFL heads into a third season.

"We are looking at every way to reengage and look at our marketplace in each separate silo as we move forward," said UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon. "We’re a great product. We know it’s affordable. We’re trying to activate as much as possible in each of these local markets, and we have a great plan in place, I believe, to do that."

UFL co-owner Danny Garcia said the league’s vision for the future remains what is best to ensure long-term growth.

"What I want to see is … this league clicking in with its consumer, it’s audience … [and] this league continuing to … be that opportunity for its athletes, where their performance here matters," she said. "Where they know their expressing their love of football and their incredible skill at football, and it is being appreciated, … enjoyed and … celebrated.

"We really have so many of our ingredients put down and planted, that it’s just about letting it breathe and grow."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him at @eric_d_williams .

