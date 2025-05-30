United Football League
UFL Awards: Bryce Perkins named Offensive Player of Year, Pita Taumoepenu is DPOY
UFL Awards: Bryce Perkins named Offensive Player of Year, Pita Taumoepenu is DPOY

Updated Jun. 10, 2025 4:12 p.m. ET

The 2025 UFL Championship is set. 

The Michigan Panthers, who defeated the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL title game, will take on the DC Defenders, who took down the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL title game. The championship game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday in St. Louis.

Before the title game gets underway, the UFL is set to handout multiple awards for the 2025 season, including the league MVP award, which will be announced on Friday.

Here's who was honored this year:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bryce Perkins, QB, Michigan Panthers

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Pita Taumoepenu, LB, St. Louis Battlehawks

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR: Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Houston Roughnecks

COACH OF THE YEAR: To be announced Thursday, June 12

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR: To be announced Thursday, June 12

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: To be announced Friday, June 13

