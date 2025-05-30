United Football League UFL Awards: Bryce Perkins named Offensive Player of Year, Pita Taumoepenu is DPOY Updated Jun. 10, 2025 4:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 UFL Championship is set.

The Michigan Panthers, who defeated the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL title game, will take on the DC Defenders, who took down the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL title game. The championship game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday in St. Louis.

Before the title game gets underway, the UFL is set to handout multiple awards for the 2025 season, including the league MVP award, which will be announced on Friday.

Here's who was honored this year:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bryce Perkins, QB, Michigan Panthers

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Pita Taumoepenu, LB, St. Louis Battlehawks

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR: Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Houston Roughnecks

ADVERTISEMENT

COACH OF THE YEAR: To be announced Thursday, June 12

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR: To be announced Thursday, June 12

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: To be announced Friday, June 13

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share