The first XFL game of the season did not disappoint, and we’ve got the game recap to go with it!

HERE. WE. GO. 🙌 Who's picking up the first W of the @xfl2020 season? pic.twitter.com/tF4GJ8E6dq Article continues below ... — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

Are you ready? Because the Defenders are:

The @XFLDefenders take the field for the first time. ⏰ TODAY at 2 pm ET

📺 @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/gZGr7lpXNh — XFL (@xfl2020) February 8, 2020

Or, how about those Sea Dragons having us feeling some type of way:

It’s finally time! Let’s go!

You could even join in on the action!

Fox Bet is offering live in-game betting on XFL games, only moneyline, not spread or total. DraftKings, the other authorized gambling partner, has everything off the board for live betting. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2020

We know it’s all new, but we’re here to help.

Just spent five minutes explaining what a point spread is to a five-year old (who asked about the -9.5 next to DC in the score bug).. Thought I made headway until he goes 'How do they know who should be the favorite if these teams have never played before?' #XFL https://t.co/125a2OCwWg — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 8, 2020

Oh boy, we’re in it now…the Dragons brought the heat with this hit:

Oh my 😳 The @XFLDragons deliver the first big HIT of the @xfl2020 season. pic.twitter.com/EqHEGnkW5N — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

But the Defenders won’t be stopped:

Points are on the board! DC leads, 3-0:

.@T_Rausa boots it through for the first points in Defenders history! 3-0, us | 8:39 | Q1#ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/xU7vsS5A9G — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 8, 2020

Well this is new – we’ve got all the access. Head coach Pep Hamilton reviews the first drive of the season:

When we said unprecedented access, we meant it. A quick chat with @CoachPepHam IMMEDIATELY after the field goal pic.twitter.com/IrVTjhZocl — XFL (@xfl2020) February 8, 2020

Pretty cool, right? We’re not the only ones that think so:

Hearing coaches calling plays and interviewing players as they come off the field are easily the two best things of the XFL so far. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 8, 2020

And the Dragons respond. Seattle drives quickly down the field for a touchdown:

THE FIRST @xfl2020 TD OF THE SEASON GOES TO @XFLDragons 🐲🔥 pic.twitter.com/ptnPaoqr03 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

And we get to find out how it feels:

No kicks allowed here, and the PAT is no good. Seattle leads, 6-3.

.@rahimmooresr said GIMME DAT Seattle's extra-point conversion attempt is NO GOOD 6-3, them | Q1 | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/ZglzFMqQPY — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 8, 2020

The Defenders have possession, and are on the attack:

Nothing was stopping @CJ1two from getting a first down on this play for @XFLDefenders 💪😤 pic.twitter.com/pMPoMIo718 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

But they couldn’t get it done. DC kicker Ty Rausa misses a 35-yard field goal attempt:

The Defenders missed a field goal that would have tied the game. Right after it happened, kicker Ty Rausa had a sideline interview with @diannaESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/hpLr0FpzgM — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2020

JJ Watt says exactly what we were thinking:

Just turned on the XFL.

Kicker missed a field goal and they immediately interviewed him on the sideline asking what happened haha.

That’s tough. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 8, 2020

And that takes us to the end of the first quarter:

The Defenders come up big with some defense. Rahim Moore Sr. with the interception:

We knew punts would be fun with the new rules, and this play definitely didn’t disappoint:

PUNT BLOCKED FOR THE TD ✋ The @XFLDefenders take the lead 🛡 pic.twitter.com/4aRumYvWPQ — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

Yeah, we’re having fun:

Currently “F Bomb” & “He Hate Me” are trending. The XFL has arrived. 😂 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 8, 2020

So are the Dragons, with their second touchdown of the game. Trey Williams with the juke to drive it in:

The @XFLDragons take the lead just before halftime 💪 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/mzLW8VDyNh — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

Forget Defenders and Dragons, Williams says the XFL is full of a “bunch of dogs.”

Defender’s kicker Trey Rausa gets his second attempt and converts bringing us to the end of the first half. Seattle leads, 13-12.

Haters and doubters tuning in for the second half after seeing the timeline ablaze pic.twitter.com/8eHwqNkleF — XFL (@xfl2020) February 8, 2020

So, how are we feeling?

XFL is fun to watch and some of these rules are interesting — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 8, 2020

We’re back and the Defenders pull out all the tricks for this score:

WHAT. A. PLAY. 😱@CJ1two and the @XFLDefenders are makin' magic in the second half 🔥 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/Q9eMUAFgPp — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

Don’t blink, the Dragons follow with a touchdown of their own. The game is tied, 19-19.

.@AustinProehl11 is a:

⚪️ QB

⚪️ RB

🔘 WR and he is good at:

⚪️ dropping passes

⚪️ going out of bounds

🔘 scoring touchdowns 📺 @ABCNetwork

🖥️ https://t.co/Y3eyIb9PfX pic.twitter.com/9HQqePmkdU — XFL (@xfl2020) February 8, 2020

But not for long…Cardale Jones fires it to Ross. The Defenders lead, 25-19:

Roses are red Violets are blue CARDALE TO ROCKET ROSS FOR 6 WOOOOOOOOOOOO 🖥 https://t.co/rIlK705Wp4#ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/I6jvsx7A6Z — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 8, 2020

The Defenders are putting the D in defense, and DC now leads, 31-19.

PICK SIX 🔥🔥 The @XFLDefenders are livin' up to their name in their @xfl2020 debut 🛡 pic.twitter.com/SXTfCo78it — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

Living up to the name, the defense continues…DC’s Elijah Qualls recovers the Dragon’s fumble.

It was all about defense for DC – they make the critical stop on fourth down, and that’s the ball game.

Well, the first game of the season did not disappoint.

Impressive debut for @xfl. I liked the sideline interviews and live coach mics. Cool additions to telecast. Liked the discussion on gambling lines as well. Felt like fairly high level football too. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 8, 2020

Playoff XFL is going to be attitude era WWE. I can’t wait. Wild West rules. These post player interviews are only going to get better and better and I’m beyond here for it. Bring the players to promo classes at NXT in the offseason and then next season it’s on. — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 8, 2020

And we’re ready for more!

