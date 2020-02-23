The Houston Roughnecks’ P.J. Walker is the XFL’s most dynamic playmaker

We’ve got a quarterback competition on our hands.

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. has dominated the first three weeks of the XFL season, similar to DC Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones.

Neither team has lost, and now we have a debate as to who’s the best behind center in the league.

Today, however, was Walker’s day, and he showed no signs of slowing his pace from the first two weeks, leading Houston to a 34-27 win over the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Flex Houston GIF by XFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

Walker wasted no time early, hitting Cam Phillips deep.

Then, Walker made making history look easy.

He’s setting XFL records in the process.

If you don’t believe he’s in a zone, consider the fact that even his mistakes aren’t really mistakes.

Walker’s got a cannon, but he’s also got weapons on the outside.

That’s some serious chemistry.

Looks like these friends are having fun.

Walker can also get it done with his legs.

Cleary, he had himself a day, going 24-for-36 for 306 yards and three touchdowns – not to mention 34 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Okay, we’d be remiss to forget he did have some luck on his side, but not the kind of luck  that you might be thinking.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck received a tip from his son, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Walker spent two seasons on the practice squad in Indy.

Andrew wasn’t wrong. In his short time, Walker has already drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Might be a stretch, but hey…you see where they were going.

Also, Walker has the personality to match his skills.

Maybe – just maybe – Walker mosey his way back into the NFL.

Regardless, the XFL is happy to have him.