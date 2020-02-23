We’ve got a quarterback competition on our hands.

P.J. Walker has been putting on a show since joining @xfl2020 🔥 Week 1: 23/38, 272 pass yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Week 2: 20/31, 170 pass yards, 3 TDs 0 INTs

Week 3: 24/36, 306 pass yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/Q1ptW95dyX Article continues below ... — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2020

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. has dominated the first three weeks of the XFL season, similar to DC Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones.

Neither team has lost, and now we have a debate as to who’s the best behind center in the league.

🚀🚀 @pjwalker_5 leads the @XFL2020 with SEVEN touchdowns already this season. Watch every TD from the @XFLRoughnecks QB ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vxpVq0qYUk — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 18, 2020

Today, however, was Walker’s day, and he showed no signs of slowing his pace from the first two weeks, leading Houston to a 34-27 win over the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Walker wasted no time early, hitting Cam Phillips deep.

84-yards TO THE HOUSE 🏡 The @XFLRoughnecks take the lead after a huge play from @pjwalker_5 and @camphil5 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/rIWyvNe36N — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 22, 2020

Then, Walker made making history look easy.

He’s setting XFL records in the process.

UPDATE: @pjwalker_5 officially has more touchdowns than any other team in the XFL this season. … And there's still another half to play. 😳 pic.twitter.com/9jvIoSf4P4 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 22, 2020

If you don’t believe he’s in a zone, consider the fact that even his mistakes aren’t really mistakes.

PJ Walker is unreal 🔥 He fumbles the snap AND STILL turns it into a touchdown for the @XFLRoughnecks 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/XtTYgbgK4k — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 22, 2020

Walker’s got a cannon, but he’s also got weapons on the outside.

PJ Walker and Cam Phillips are a LETHAL combo. Walker:

– 306 passing yards

– 3 passing TDs

– 4 total TDs Phillips:

– 8 receptions

– 194 yards

– 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/7IS6oAUu3r — XFL (@xfl2020) February 22, 2020

That’s some serious chemistry.

😤 @camphil5 was NOT getting stopped on this one. He pushes through everybody to pick up a huge @XFLRoughnecks TD in the second half. 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/0hLmwHZkSu — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 22, 2020

Looks like these friends are having fun.

Walker can also get it done with his legs.

💨 When @pjwalker_5 starts running BIG things happen 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/6xHDbKd71T — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 22, 2020

Cleary, he had himself a day, going 24-for-36 for 306 yards and three touchdowns – not to mention 34 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Today vs Vipers: 24/36, 340 Total Yards and 4 TD@pjwalker_5 has taken off in the @XFL2020 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jAbf7jgh5y — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 22, 2020

Okay, we’d be remiss to forget he did have some luck on his side, but not the kind of luck that you might be thinking.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck received a tip from his son, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Walker spent two seasons on the practice squad in Indy.

An incredible story about how Andrew Luck told his father, XFL commissioner Oliver Luck, that PJ Walker should be in the league 📺 @FS1

🖥 https://t.co/Gme53LcuVh pic.twitter.com/pFesw2FrUw — XFL (@xfl2020) February 17, 2020

Andrew wasn’t wrong. In his short time, Walker has already drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Who did it better: Patrick Mahomes or PJ Walker? pic.twitter.com/g8O1ucO5ME — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) February 17, 2020

Might be a stretch, but hey…you see where they were going.

Also, Walker has the personality to match his skills.

The smile is bright and the play is even brighter. So much fun getting to know PJ Walker. HC’s and GM’s in the NFL are all watching 👀 Talk about stepping up and embracing the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/A6Z7laQjh2 — Dianna (@diannaESPN) February 22, 2020

Maybe – just maybe – Walker mosey his way back into the NFL.

This kid is legit…might want to take a look #PJWalker — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 16, 2020

Regardless, the XFL is happy to have him.