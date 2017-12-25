The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 10-0 800 1

2. Notre Dame 11-1 748 2

3. Louisville 14-0 740 3

4. South Carolina 11-1 687 4

5. Mississippi St. 13-0 674 5

6. Baylor 10-1 628 6

7. Tennessee 12-0 621 7

8. Texas 9-1 589 8

9. West Virginia 12-0 508 9

10. Oregon 11-2 498 10

11. UCLA 9-2 463 11

12. Ohio St. 11-2 440 12

13. Florida St. 11-1 413 13

14. Duke 10-2 398 14

15. Maryland 11-2 369 15

16. Missouri 12-1 319 16

17. Oregon St. 9-2 274 17

18. Villanova 10-0 236 20

19. Green Bay 10-1 194 21

20. California 9-2 159 24

21. Michigan 11-2 154 23

22. Texas A&M 10-3 140 19

23. Iowa 12-1 101 25

24. Oklahoma St. 9-2 91 –

25. South Florida 10-3 39 22

Others receiving votes: Stanford 36, Arizona St. 25, Syracuse 23, Michigan St. 10, Rutgers 8, New Mexico 4, Oklahoma 4, Southern Cal 4, Ball St. 1, DePaul 1, Marquette 1.