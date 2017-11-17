No. 23 Missouri women beat Wright State with late FTs, 82-80 (Nov 16, 2017)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Sophie Cunningham scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds left, to cap No. 23 Missouri’s fourth-quarter rally and 82-80 victory over Wright State on Thursday night.

Missouri (2-1) used a 14-5 run to cut a nine-point deficit and tied the game 75-75 with 3:50 left. It was tied at 78, and again at 80 when Wright State’s Symone Simmons made a layup with 28 seconds left. But Simmons sent Cunningham to the line before Nia Sumpter’s desperation 3-point shot ended it.

Jordan Frericks had 26 points to lead Missouri. Cierra Porter added 13 points and 15 rebounds for her 15th career double-double.

Article continues below ...

Chelsea Welch scored a career-high 36 points for Wright State (2-1).

Frericks scored eight points and Porter added five in the fourth quarter for Missouri, which outscored Wright State 23-15 in the final period.