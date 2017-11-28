No. 23 Marquette women use 28-1 2nd quarter to beat Loyola (Nov 28, 2017)

MILWAUKEE (AP) Amani Wilborn had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 23 Marquette used a 28-1 second quarter to beat winless Loyola-Chicago 92-30 on Tuesday.

Marquette set a program record with its 62-point margin of victory.

Marquette opened the game with a 15-2 run, scored 26 unanswered points to start the second quarter and had a 57-12 halftime lead. The Ramblers also didn’t make a field goal in an 18-5 third quarter.

Erika Davenport added 14 points for Marquette (3-2). Danielle King and Allazia Blockton both scored 13 points, and Natisha Hiedeman had seven assists.

Abby O’Connor led Loyola (0-5) with 11 points and Jessica Cerda added nine. Kailyn Strawbridge, who leads the team with a 14.3 average, was 0 of 6 from the field and didn’t score. The Ramblers were held to 10-of-49 shooting (20.4 percent) and turned it over 26 times.