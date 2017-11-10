Brown has 30, W. Kentucky upsets No. 16 Missouri women 79-76 (Nov 10, 2017)
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Tashia Brown scored 13 of Western Kentucky’s 18 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 30 as the Hilltoppers opened the season with a 79-76 upset of No. 16 Missouri on Friday night at the Hawkeye Challenge.
The Tigers took their last lead at 66-65 with 3:35 to play on two free throws by Sophie Cunningham but Brown quickly responded with a 3-pointer. Cunningham tied the game at 70 with a layup with 2:04 to go and Sidnee Bopp answered that with a 3-pointer. Brown scored the last six points for Western Kentucky in the final minute, including a contested pull-up jumper with 17.5 seconds to play and two free throws with 1.1 to go.
Dee Givens added 20 points for the Hilltoppers, who outscored Missouri 27-17 in the second quarter to lead 45-35 at the half. It is the third-straight season Western Kentucky has knocked off a Top 25 team.
Cunningham finished with 25 points to become the 35th member of Missouri’s 1,000-point club, and the junior is the second-fastest to reach the milestone. Jordan Frericks added 24 points for the Tigers, who have their highest ranking since Nov. 11, 1984. Cierra Porter had her 14th double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.