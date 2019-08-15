Ausmus was less than surprised with yet another Pujols milestone
“I mean what more can we say, he’s one of the greatest players to play the game, one of the greatest hitters to ever play the game. He’s going to pass some other names, I’m sure that are very well known, that have plaques hanging in Cooperstown.” Brad Ausmus on Albert Pujols reaching yet another historic milestone
