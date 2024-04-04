Women's College Basketball 2024 Women's Most Outstanding Player odds: Kamilla Cardoso is early favorite Published Apr. 4, 2024 12:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Women's March Madness Tournament has come down to the Final Four, and bettors can now wager on the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, in addition to wagering on title futures.

Players like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers might come to mind when it comes to the MOP market.

Iowa's Clark made history throughout this season by breaking college basketball's scoring record, and UConn's Bueckers scored 28 points in the Huskies' 80-73 Elite Eight win over 1-seed USC.

However, neither of those players currently has the shortest odds to win the award.

Let's check out the latest MOP odds at DraftKings.

2024 Women's March Madness Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament: *

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Caitlin Clark, Iowa: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Paige Bueckers, UConn: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina: +1500 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Raven Johnson, South Carolina: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Aziaha James, NC State: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ashlyn Watkins, South Carolina: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

* odds as of 4/4/2024

One key note: South Carolina remains a heavy favorite to win the title, which is presumably one of the reasons why 6-foot-7 Cardoso is a heavy favorite to win MOP.

This postseason so far, the South Carolina superstar has averaged 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest in women's college basketball.

