Women's College Basketball
2024 Women's Most Outstanding Player odds: Kamilla Cardoso is early favorite
Women's College Basketball

2024 Women's Most Outstanding Player odds: Kamilla Cardoso is early favorite

Published Apr. 4, 2024 12:47 p.m. ET

The Women's March Madness Tournament has come down to the Final Four, and bettors can now wager on the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, in addition to wagering on title futures.

Players like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers might come to mind when it comes to the MOP market. 

Iowa's Clark made history throughout this season by breaking college basketball's scoring record, and UConn's Bueckers scored 28 points in the Huskies' 80-73 Elite Eight win over 1-seed USC.

However, neither of those players currently has the shortest odds to win the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's check out the latest MOP odds at DraftKings.

2024 Women's March Madness Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament: *

Kamilla CardosoSouth Carolina: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Caitlin Clark, Iowa: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Paige Bueckers, UConn: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina: +1500 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Raven Johnson, South Carolina: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Aziaha James, NC State: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Ashlyn Watkins, South Carolina: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Aaliyah Edwards, UConn: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

* odds as of 4/4/2024

One key note: South Carolina remains a heavy favorite to win the title, which is presumably one of the reasons why 6-foot-7 Cardoso is a heavy favorite to win MOP. 

This postseason so far, the South Carolina superstar has averaged 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest in women's college basketball.

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Angel Reese's postgame comments draw support as well as critiques

Angel Reese's postgame comments draw support as well as critiques

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes