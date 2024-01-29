Women's College Basketball
Women's AP Top 25: South Carolina keeps grip on No. 1, Kansas State up to No. 2
Women's College Basketball

Women's AP Top 25: South Carolina keeps grip on No. 1, Kansas State up to No. 2

Updated Jan. 29, 2024 1:06 p.m. ET

South Carolina remained the clear No. 1 team in the country and No. 2 Kansas State matched its best ranking ever after a chaotic week that saw nearly half of the AP Top 25 lose at least one game.

The Gamecocks received all 35 first-place votes Monday in the latest Associated Press women's college basketball poll after their 76-70 road victory over No. 9 LSU.

While Dawn Staley’s team stayed unbeaten, many other top schools stumbled. LSU was one of five top 10 teams to lose a game last week. Overall, a dozen ranked teams had at least one defeat.

Kansas State now has its highest ranking since Nov. 25, 2002. The Wildcats have won 15 straight games, the last few without star center Ayoka Lee. She is sidelined for a few more weeks with an ankle injury. Kansas State has a tough stretch ahead with games at Oklahoma and Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa moved back up to third as Caitlin Clark moved closer to the all-time scoring record in women’s college basketball. She is in fourth place with 3,389 points and could pass Jackie Stiles (3,393) and Kelsey Mitchell (3,402) in the Hawkeyes’ next game on Wednesday at Northwestern. She is 138 points behind Kelsey Plum’s record mark of 3,527.

Stanford and North Carolina State followed Iowa in the poll. Colorado, which split a pair of games in Oregon, fell three spots to sixth. UCLA dropped five places to seventh after an overtime loss to Utah and a defeat at home to Washington State.

Ohio State vaulted up four spots to eighth while LSU stayed put at No. 9. Indiana was 10th.

UConn and Texas, which both were in the top 10 last week, lost to Notre Dame and Oklahoma, respectively. The Huskies dropped three places to No. 11 and Texas two spots to 12th.

Hannah Hidalgo's 34 points helps No. 15 Notre Dame drop No. 8 UConn

Hannah Hidalgo's 34 points helps No. 15 Notre Dame drop No. 8 UConn

Princeton re-entered the poll at No. 25 while riding a 10-game winning streak. The Tigers, who were ranked for one week in November, are 15-3 on the season with losses to UCLA, Indiana and Rhode Island. Princeton plays at Yale and Brown this weekend. The Tigers replaced Florida State in the rankings. The Seminoles lost to Duke by 42 points.

Oregon State jumped up seven spots to No. 18 after a stellar weekend with victories over Colorado and Utah. The Beavers, who had their first top-five win since 2019 in the victory over the then-No. 3 Buffaloes, have won five of their last six games. They play rival Oregon in their lone contest this week.

Here's the full top 25: 

1. South Carolina
2. Kansas State
3. Iowa
4. Stanford
5. North Carolina State
6. Colorado
7. UCLA
8. Ohio State
9. LSU
10. Indiana
11. UConn
12. Texas
13. Baylor 
14. Notre Dame
15. USC 
16. Louisville
17. Virginia Tech 
18. Oregon State
19. Gonzaga
20. Utah 
21. Syracuse
22. Creighton
23. West Virginia
24. North Carolina 
25. Princeton

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Hannah Hidalgo propels No. 15 Notre Dame past Paige Bueckers, No. 8 UConn

Hannah Hidalgo propels No. 15 Notre Dame past Paige Bueckers, No. 8 UConn

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes