Women's CBK AP Top 25: UConn's Auriemma Ties VanDerveer Record With UConn No. 1

Geno Auriemma tied Tara VanDerveer for most appearances in the AP women's basketball Top 25 poll when UConn remained No. 1 on Monday.

Auriemma has led the Huskies to 654 appearances in the poll during his 41-year Hall of Fame career to match VanDerveer, who retired from Stanford in 2024. UConn has been ranked for the past 619 consecutive weeks, dating to the preseason 1993-94 poll, and once again was a unanimous choice at No. 1 from the 31-member national media panel. Monday was the 900th poll in the 50-year history of the rankings.

UCLA and South Carolina remained second and third behind the Huskies. Texas and Vanderbilt were next as the top five remained unchanged. The Commodores beat the Longhorns last week before losing to Georgia on Sunday.

Michigan, LSU and Louisville were next. Duke moved back into the top 10 at No. 9 as the Blue Devils are riding a 16-game winning streak after beating rival North Carolina on Sunday.

Ohio State dropped two places to 10th after losing to Maryland on Sunday. The Terrapins jumped up six spots to 14th. Washington and Princeton both fell out of the poll entirely, with the two receiving 22 and 14 votes this week, respectively. No. 25 Alabama had 53. Richmond (12), Fairfield (7), North Dakota State (2), Iowa State (2), Illinois (2), Syracuse (1) and Columbia (1) each received votes, as well.

Here is the full top 25:

25. Alabama, 20-6, SEC

24. Georgia, 20-26, SEC

23. Minnesota, 20-6, Big Ten

22. North Carolina, 21-6, ACC

21. Tennessee, 16-7, SEC

20. Texas Tech, 23-4, Big 12

19. West Virginia, 21-6, Big 12

18. Michigan State, 20-6, Big Ten

17. Ole Miss, 20-6, SEC

16. Kentucky, 20-7, SEC

15. Baylor, 22-5, Big 12

14. Maryland, 21-6, Big Ten

13. Iowa, 19-5, Big Ten

12. TCU, 23-4, Big 12

11. Oklahoma, 19-6, SEC

10. Ohio State, 22-4, Big Ten

9. Duke, 19-6, ACC

8. Louisville, 24-4, ACC

7. LSU, 22-4, SEC

6. Michigan, 22-4, Big Ten

5. Vanderbilt, 24-3, SEC

4. Texas, 24-3, SEC

3. South Carolina, 24-2, SEC

2. UCLA, 25-1, Big Ten

1. UConn, 27-0, Big East

In and out

Minnesota entered the Top 25 for the first time this season as the Golden Gophers came in at No. 23. They have an eight-game winning streak but a difficult week ahead with games against Ohio State and No. 18 Michigan State. Minnesota was ranked for two weeks last season. Georgia also came back into the rankings this week, appearing at No. 24 after its win over Vanderbilt. Princeton and Washington fell out of the poll following an upset by Columbia and a loss to Iowa, respectively.

Conference supremacy

The SEC remained the top conference with 10 teams in the poll. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three and the Big East one.

Games of the week

No. 6 Michigan at No. 13 Iowa, Sunday. A battle for second place in the Big Ten as the Wolverines and Hawkeyes are a game apart in the loss column in the conference standings, trailing UCLA.

No. 7 LSU at No. 17 Mississippi, Thursday. A key SEC matchup with the Tigers looking to rebound from a loss to South Carolina. The Rebels have a busy week with games against Tennessee, LSU and South Carolina this week.

