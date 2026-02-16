Women's College Basketball
Women's CBK AP Top 25: UConn's Auriemma Ties VanDerveer Record With UConn No. 1
Women's College Basketball

Women's CBK AP Top 25: UConn's Auriemma Ties VanDerveer Record With UConn No. 1

Published Feb. 16, 2026 12:25 p.m. ET

Geno Auriemma tied Tara VanDerveer for most appearances in the AP women's basketball Top 25 poll when UConn remained No. 1 on Monday.

Auriemma has led the Huskies to 654 appearances in the poll during his 41-year Hall of Fame career to match VanDerveer, who retired from Stanford in 2024. UConn has been ranked for the past 619 consecutive weeks, dating to the preseason 1993-94 poll, and once again was a unanimous choice at No. 1 from the 31-member national media panel. Monday was the 900th poll in the 50-year history of the rankings.

UCLA and South Carolina remained second and third behind the Huskies. Texas and Vanderbilt were next as the top five remained unchanged. The Commodores beat the Longhorns last week before losing to Georgia on Sunday.

Michigan, LSU and Louisville were next. Duke moved back into the top 10 at No. 9 as the Blue Devils are riding a 16-game winning streak after beating rival North Carolina on Sunday.

Ohio State dropped two places to 10th after losing to Maryland on Sunday. The Terrapins jumped up six spots to 14th. Washington and Princeton both fell out of the poll entirely, with the two receiving 22 and 14 votes this week, respectively. No. 25 Alabama had 53. Richmond (12), Fairfield (7), North Dakota State (2), Iowa State (2), Illinois (2), Syracuse (1) and Columbia (1) each received votes, as well.

Here is the full top 25:

25. Alabama, 20-6, SEC
24. Georgia, 20-26, SEC
23. Minnesota, 20-6, Big Ten
22. North Carolina, 21-6, ACC
21. Tennessee, 16-7, SEC
20. Texas Tech, 23-4, Big 12
19. West Virginia, 21-6, Big 12
18. Michigan State, 20-6, Big Ten
17. Ole Miss, 20-6, SEC
16. Kentucky, 20-7, SEC
15. Baylor, 22-5, Big 12
14. Maryland, 21-6, Big Ten
13. Iowa, 19-5, Big Ten
12. TCU, 23-4, Big 12
11. Oklahoma, 19-6, SEC
10. Ohio State, 22-4, Big Ten
9. Duke, 19-6, ACC
8. Louisville, 24-4, ACC
7. LSU, 22-4, SEC
6. Michigan, 22-4, Big Ten
5. Vanderbilt, 24-3, SEC
4. Texas, 24-3, SEC
3. South Carolina, 24-2, SEC
2. UCLA, 25-1, Big Ten
1. UConn, 27-0, Big East

In and out

Minnesota entered the Top 25 for the first time this season as the Golden Gophers came in at No. 23. They have an eight-game winning streak but a difficult week ahead with games against Ohio State and No. 18 Michigan State. Minnesota was ranked for two weeks last season. Georgia also came back into the rankings this week, appearing at No. 24 after its win over Vanderbilt. Princeton and Washington fell out of the poll following an upset by Columbia and a loss to Iowa, respectively.

Conference supremacy

The SEC remained the top conference with 10 teams in the poll. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three and the Big East one.

Games of the week

No. 6 Michigan at No. 13 Iowa, Sunday. A battle for second place in the Big Ten as the Wolverines and Hawkeyes are a game apart in the loss column in the conference standings, trailing UCLA.

No. 7 LSU at No. 17 Mississippi, Thursday. A key SEC matchup with the Tigers looking to rebound from a loss to South Carolina. The Rebels have a busy week with games against Tennessee, LSU and South Carolina this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 10 Women's College Basketball Players with the Highest NIL Valuations

Top 10 Women's College Basketball Players with the Highest NIL Valuations

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes