Transfer Portal Windows For College Basketball Could Change Under New Proposal

The men’s and women’s college basketball transfer portal windows would be shortened to 15 days and would open after the men’s and women’s Final Fours under a measure proposed by the Division I men’s and women’s basketball oversight committee.

The Division I Cabinet is scheduled to review the proposal in January. If approved, the legislation would take effect in April.

Under these proposals, the Division I women’s basketball notification-of-transfer window would be open from April 6-20. The men’s window would be open from April 7-21.

The transfer windows currently open after the second round of the Division I men’s and women’s tournaments, and they stay open for 30 days.

The oversight committees also proposed a change regarding when student-athletes can request to enter the transfer portal after a coaching change.

Under this proposal, there would be a five-day period for a new staff to meet their current players after a head coaching hire is announced. When those five days are up, student-athletes would have a 15-day window to notify their school about entering the transfer portal.

If a new head coach isn’t hired within 30 days of the previous coach’s departure, that 15-day window would start beginning on the 31st day.

But if a coaching change is made after Jan. 1, student-athletes would have to wait until the notification-of-transfer window opens in April.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

