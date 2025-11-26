College Basketball
Transfer Portal Windows For College Basketball Could Change Under New Proposal
College Basketball

Transfer Portal Windows For College Basketball Could Change Under New Proposal

Published Nov. 26, 2025 1:02 p.m. ET

The men’s and women’s college basketball transfer portal windows would be shortened to 15 days and would open after the men’s and women’s Final Fours under a measure proposed by the Division I men’s and women’s basketball oversight committee.

The Division I Cabinet is scheduled to review the proposal in January. If approved, the legislation would take effect in April.

Under these proposals, the Division I women’s basketball notification-of-transfer window would be open from April 6-20. The men’s window would be open from April 7-21.

The transfer windows currently open after the second round of the Division I men’s and women’s tournaments, and they stay open for 30 days.

The oversight committees also proposed a change regarding when student-athletes can request to enter the transfer portal after a coaching change.

Under this proposal, there would be a five-day period for a new staff to meet their current players after a head coaching hire is announced. When those five days are up, student-athletes would have a 15-day window to notify their school about entering the transfer portal.

If a new head coach isn’t hired within 30 days of the previous coach’s departure, that 15-day window would start beginning on the 31st day.

But if a coaching change is made after Jan. 1, student-athletes would have to wait until the notification-of-transfer window opens in April.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Women's College Basketball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Men's CBK AP Top 25: Houston Leapfrogs Purdue to No. 1, Arizona up to No. 5

Men's CBK AP Top 25: Houston Leapfrogs Purdue to No. 1, Arizona up to No. 5

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes