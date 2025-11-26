Transfer Portal Windows For College Basketball Could Change Under New Proposal
The men’s and women’s college basketball transfer portal windows would be shortened to 15 days and would open after the men’s and women’s Final Fours under a measure proposed by the Division I men’s and women’s basketball oversight committee.
The Division I Cabinet is scheduled to review the proposal in January. If approved, the legislation would take effect in April.
Under these proposals, the Division I women’s basketball notification-of-transfer window would be open from April 6-20. The men’s window would be open from April 7-21.
The transfer windows currently open after the second round of the Division I men’s and women’s tournaments, and they stay open for 30 days.
The oversight committees also proposed a change regarding when student-athletes can request to enter the transfer portal after a coaching change.
Under this proposal, there would be a five-day period for a new staff to meet their current players after a head coaching hire is announced. When those five days are up, student-athletes would have a 15-day window to notify their school about entering the transfer portal.
If a new head coach isn’t hired within 30 days of the previous coach’s departure, that 15-day window would start beginning on the 31st day.
But if a coaching change is made after Jan. 1, student-athletes would have to wait until the notification-of-transfer window opens in April.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Last Night in College Basketball: No. 3 UCLA Toppled No. 6 Oklahoma
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
Led by 4 Transfers, No. 6 Michigan Holds Off A Feisty Wake Forest Team In OT
-
Top 10 men's college basketball players with highest NIL valuations
Last Night in College Basketball: UConn's New Era is Off to a Strong Start
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
-
2025-26 Men's March Madness Odds: Purdue Favored; Arizona Makes a Leap
2026 NBA Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Will Peterson, Dybantsa or Boozer go First?
What is Futures Betting? How to Read & Bet Futures
-
Last Night in College Basketball: No. 3 UCLA Toppled No. 6 Oklahoma
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
Led by 4 Transfers, No. 6 Michigan Holds Off A Feisty Wake Forest Team In OT
-
Top 10 men's college basketball players with highest NIL valuations
Last Night in College Basketball: UConn's New Era is Off to a Strong Start
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
-
2025-26 Men's March Madness Odds: Purdue Favored; Arizona Makes a Leap
2026 NBA Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Will Peterson, Dybantsa or Boozer go First?
What is Futures Betting? How to Read & Bet Futures