Social media reacts to Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer's historic night

Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer is the winningest head coach in the entire history of college basketball. Her 1,203rd win Sunday, a 65-56 victory over Oregon State, passed former Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski for that title.

A full crowd at Maples Arena in Palo Alto, Calif., chanted VanDerveer's name as the final horn sounded.

VanDerveer, who has coached at Stanford since 1985 (except for when she took a year off in 1996 to coach the United States women's national team to a gold medal in that year's Olympics) is a three-time national champion with a coaching lineage full of great players and coaches. Tributes poured in from social media and from her former players such as Nneka Ogwumike and Ros Gold-Onwude — as well as Krzyzewski himself — after VanDerveer's historic accomplishment.

