Women's College Basketball
Social media reacts to Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer's historic night
Women's College Basketball

Social media reacts to Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer's historic night

Published Jan. 21, 2024 8:53 p.m. ET

Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer is the winningest head coach in the entire history of college basketball. Her 1,203rd win Sunday, a 65-56 victory over Oregon State, passed former Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski for that title. 

A full crowd at Maples Arena in Palo Alto, Calif., chanted VanDerveer's name as the final horn sounded.

VanDerveer, who has coached at Stanford since 1985 (except for when she took a year off in 1996 to coach the United States women's national team to a gold medal in that year's Olympics) is a three-time national champion with a coaching lineage full of great players and coaches. Tributes poured in from social media and from her former players such as Nneka Ogwumike and Ros Gold-Onwude — as well as Krzyzewski himself — after VanDerveer's historic accomplishment.

