Liza Karlen scores career-high 30 and No. 23 Marquette women get 1st win at Seton Hall since 2019

Published Jan. 9, 2024 11:33 p.m. ET

Senior Liza Karlen scored a career-high 30 points, Jordan King had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and No. 23 Marquette beat Seton Hall 75-54 on Tuesday night.

Marquette (14-2, 3-2 Big East) won at Seton Hall for the first time since Feb. 17, 2019 — snapping a four-game losing streak.

Karlen helped Marquette pull away in the third quarter after just a 33-31 lead at the break. Karlen scored 17 of the Golden Eagles' 27 points in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles made 10 of 14 field goals in the third and Karlen made all six of her attempts.

Karlen, who entered averaging 18.4 points in her last seven contests, became the 34th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. She has led Marquette in scoring seven times this season and has six 20-point games, four more than in her first three years.

Mackenzie Hare added 12 points for Marquette. Skylar Forbes grabbed 11 rebounds in her first career start.

Micah Gray scored 16 points and Azana Baines added 12 for Seton Hall (10-6, 2-3).

Marquette returns home to host DePaul on Saturday. Seton Hall plays at Xavier on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

