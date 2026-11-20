The Baylor Bears face the No. 4 USC Trojans on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Baylor is 5-0 after a 100-66 win over East Texas A&M on Nov. 15. The Bears shoot 54.7% from the field, among the top five in the country, and that accuracy runs straight into USC's shot-blocking.

USC is 3-1 after an 89-85 loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 15. The Trojans block 7.3 shots per game, so Baylor's attack at the rim meets the best part of USC's defense.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Baylor vs. USC

When: Friday, November 20, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Baylor's leading scorer at 14.2 points per game, Taliah Scott also turns it over a team-high 2.4 times. She adds 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game, scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting against East Texas A&M on Nov. 15 and had six assists against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 12.

USC averages 10.5 steals per game. Scott's ball security against that defense matters because every turnover hands the Trojans a possession and a chance to score.

Trinity Turner's 8.4 assists per game lead a Baylor offense that scores 98.4 points per game, and she plays a team-high 29.4 minutes. She had 11 assists and nine rebounds against Central Arkansas on Nov. 5.

USC allows 60.2 points per game and Baylor scores 98.4, so Turner's passing is the pipeline between those two numbers. Baylor's offense moves at Turner's pace, and against a Trojans defense that gives opponents little room, her passing decides how many clean looks Baylor gets.

USC's top scorer in two of its four games, Jazzy Davidson also leads the Trojans with 4.3 assists per game and plays a team-high 29.3 minutes. She scored 24 points against Charleston on Nov. 10.

Baylor averages 9.0 steals per game. Davidson makes 2.3 3-pointers per game, the most on USC, and she scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting against UNLV on Nov. 2. With Baylor taking the ball away that often, her shooting is how the Trojans score without a pass through traffic.

JuJu Watkins averages 24.5 points per game, and her 35.5% usage rate is the highest on USC. She set her season high with 32 points and 16 rebounds against Utah State on Nov. 8 and adds 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

Baylor allows 51.8 points per game and outrebounds opponents by 21.4 per game. The Trojans put more of their possessions in her hands than anyone else's, so USC's offense meets that defense through Watkins.

Baylor vs. USC Odds