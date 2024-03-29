Women's College Basketball
Caitlin Clark downplays $5 million offer from Big3: 'My focus is on winning these two games'
Women's College Basketball

Caitlin Clark downplays $5 million offer from Big3: 'My focus is on winning these two games'

Published Mar. 29, 2024 6:01 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark said she found out about the Big3's offer to play for the 3-on-3 men's basketball league on social media.

A social media account for Ice Cube, who founded the league of former NBA players, said the organization had made an offer to the NCAA's Division I all-time leading scorer, which reportedly is for $5 million. The Big3 season runs in the summer, so it would conflict with the WNBA season where Clark is expected to play as the No. 1 pick of the Indiana Fever.

"I found out about the Big3 thing at the exact time you all did, and my main focus is just on playing basketball," Clark said Friday as she and her Iowa teammates prepared for a Sweet 16 game against Colorado on Saturday. "I think that's the biggest thing."

If the Hawkeyes beat Colorado, they will face either LSU or UCLA for a trip back to the Final Four. Iowa lost in the national championship game to the Tigers last year.

"My focus is on winning these two games, and that's exactly how it should be," Clark said. "I honestly don't talk about those things with really anybody. I have other people that deal with it, and they haven't said a word to me about it."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

