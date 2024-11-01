Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever hire Stephanie White as head coach to lead Caitlin Clark
Published Nov. 1, 2024 1:23 p.m. ET

The Indiana Fever hired Stephanie White as coach on Friday, putting her in charge of a team led by WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

White spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Connecticut Sun before parting ways with the team earlier this week.

The former star at Purdue served on the Fever coaching staff from 2011-16, including as head coach for the final two of those seasons.

White replaces Christie Sides, who led the Fever to a 20-20 record last season and the franchise's first playoff berth since 2016. The organization announced it was moving on from Sides, who was the head coach for two seasons before being let go last Sunday.

Indiana is the first of seven head-coaching vacancies in the league to be filled.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

