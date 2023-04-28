Toronto Raptors
Becky Hammon mum on potential interest in Raptors' coaching gig
Toronto Raptors

Becky Hammon mum on potential interest in Raptors' coaching gig

Published Apr. 28, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon did not comment directly Friday on a report that the Toronto Raptors have received permission to interview her for their vacant head coaching position.

Hammon spoke at the newly opened Aces facility, the first of its kind in the WNBA and one that closely resembles an NBA club facility.

She chose not to comment on an ESPN report that the Raptors have inquired about her after firing Nick Nurse last week.

"Today is completely about how wonderful the Aces are, and I will keep all the focus (on them) because they deserve it," Hammon said. "They earned it. This building has earned it. (Owner) Mark (Davis) has earned it. So I'm not commenting on anything about the boys. It's all about the women."

Hammon, who will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August, led the Aces to the WNBA championship last year in her first season at the helm.

She's long been consider someone who might become the first female head coach in the NBA.

Hammon put in eight seasons as an assistant with San Antonio Spurs. Her highlights there included coaching the Spurs' Summer League team to the 2015 championship and becoming the first woman to take the lead chair in an NBA game when Gregg Popovich was ejected during a December 2020 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Hammon remains in Las Vegas, she will oversee an Aces team that, along with the New York Liberty, have the WNBA's most talented rosters.

"My girls know I love them and I'm very proud and happy to be their coach," Hammon said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Toronto Raptors Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Titans select Will Levis with No. 33 overall pick; draft profile and scouting report
Titans select Will Levis with No. 33 overall pick; draft profile and scouting report
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes