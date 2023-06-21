United States Football League 2023 All-USFL Team: Stallions QB Alex McGough, Panthers LB Frank Ginda among honorees Updated Jun. 21, 2023 11:11 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 USFL season has come to a close, and as the playoffs approach with the division championship games this coming weekend, it's time to look back and honor the best players over the past 10 weeks with the reveal of the All-USFL Team.

From a league of 400 players, 28 were selected because of their consistently exceptional play. Collectively, these players set 11 modern USFL records.

"We are very grateful to our players, coaches, and general managers for the brand of football played in USFL Season 2. There were a lot of difficult decisions to help determine the best players at 28 positions on offense, defense, and special teams," said Daryl Johnston, President of Football Operations. "There were many players who were worthy of recognition in our highly competitive second season. Every team had at least two players named All-USFL, which is proof of the remarkable parity across the league. USFL fans are the ultimate winners as they got to enjoy watching these outstanding athletes play some incredible football."

Each team has at least two players to make the All-USFL team, which the New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers leading the way with five each. The defending champion Birmingham Stallions had four players named All-USFL, as did the Houston Gamblers .

The All-USFL Offense was led by quarterback Alex McGough , who guided the Stallions on a five-game winning streak to end the season. He was a three-time Offensive Player of the Week who set a record with 25 total touchdowns). Houston running back Mark Thompson was another All-USFL star, setting a record with 14 rushing touchdowns.

On defense, Michigan linebacker Frank Ginda was among the standouts as a four-time Defensive Player of the Week who led the league with 104 tackles.

Without further ado, here is the 2023 All-USFL team.

ALL-USFL OFFENSE

Quarterback

Alex McGough , Birmingham Stallions

Running backs

Mark Thompson , Houston Gamblers

Wes Hills, New Orleans Breakers

Receivers

Justin Hall , Houston Gamblers

Corey Coleman , Philadelphia Stars

Tight end

Jace Sternberger , Birmingham Stallions

Center

Jake Lacina, New Jersey Generals

Offensive guards

Calvin Ashley , New Jersey Generals

Paul Adams , New Orleans Breakers

Offensive tackles

Jarron Jones , Memphis Showboats

Avery Gennesy , Houston Gamblers

ALL-USFL DEFENSE

Defensive ends

Breeland Speaks , Michigan Panthers

Adam Rodriguez, Philadelphia Stars

Defensive tackles

John Atkins, Memphis Showboats

Toby Johnson , New Jersey Generals

Linebackers

Frank Ginda , Michigan Panthers

Kyahva Tezino , Pittsburgh Maulers

Chris Orr, New Jersey Generals

Cornerbacks

Mark Gilbert , Pittsburgh Maulers

DJ Daniel, New Jersey Generals

Safeties

Arnold Tarpley III , Pittsburgh Maulers

Manny Bunch, Houston Gamblers

ALL-USFL SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Luis Aguilar , Philadelphia Stars

Kick returner

Josh Simmons , Pittsburgh Maulers

Punter

Colby Wadman, Birmingham Stallions

Punt returner

Isiah Hennie, Pittsburgh Maulers

Long snapper

Ryan, Langan, Birmingham Stallions

Special teamer

Vinny Papale, Memphis Showboats

On Monday, the USFL began a two-week fan vote on social media for 2023 Play of the Year. Later this week, the USFL will honor the Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year, as well as announce each team’s nominee for Sportsman of the Year.

Next week after the playoffs for the North Division Championship in Canton (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) and South Division Championship in Birmingham (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), the USFL will announce Special Teams Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year. Most Valuable Player and Sportsman of the Year will be announced in Canton on Friday, June 30. The 2023 season will conclude with the USFL Championship Game on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Fans can go to theUSFL.com to purchase postseason tickets.

