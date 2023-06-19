United States Football League FOX Sports' USFL Play of the Year Fan Vote: First Four voting is live Published Jun. 19, 2023 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 USFL regular season was one for the books, with countless memorable moments across an action-packed 10 weeks. There is still plenty of football to be played, as postseason action begins Saturday, but before then, it's time for FOX Sports' USFL 2023 Play of the Year Fan Vote competition!

First Four voting is currently underway, and fans are welcome to vote for the next 24 hours. Here are the four plays under consideration.

First, we have Vontae Diggs' interception vs. Marcus Simms' blocked punt.

Next up, Justin Hall's hurdle touchdown vs. Derrick Dillon's game-winning touchdown.

The winner of each matchup will advance to the full 16-play bracket, and you can submit your choices via social media every step of the way.

Sweet Sixteen voting will be on Tuesday. Each day, the plays that get the most fan votes will advance to the next round to form the Elite 8, followed by the Final Four, and so on until a winner is crowned.

Votes can be cast daily through June 29, and all polls will open at 1 p.m. ET and stay open for 24 hours.

Check out the voting schedule below:

Monday, June 19: First Four

Tuesday, June 20: Sweet 16

Thursday, June 22: Elite 8

Monday, June 26: Final Four

Wednesday, June 28: Top 2

Thursday, June 29: USFL Play of the Year announced

In the meantime, USFL fans can watch the playoff drama unfold this weekend when the Michigan Panthers face the Pittsburgh Maulers in the North Division Championship on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Then, the New Orleans Breakers will go up against the defending champion Birmingham Stallions in the South Division Championship on Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Four teams — the Houston Gamblers, Memphis Showboats, New Jersey Generals and Philadelphia Stars — didn't make it to the playoffs this season, but they're still in the mix for the Play of the Year Fan Vote competition.

Happy voting!

