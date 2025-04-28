United Football League UFL 2025: Every touchdown from Week 5 Updated Apr. 29, 2025 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 5 of the 2025 UFL season was filled with jam-packed action, including a trio of games that came down to the wire.

[MORE: What is the UFL? Everything to know about the 2025 United Football League ]

That said, we've rounded up every touchdown from Week 5!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Showboats had two huge touchdowns that helped lead to their eventual overtime win. QB Dresser Winn , who was elevated to the starting job for Memphis just last week, got things going with a dazzling 78-yard bomb to WR Dee Anderson. Memphis notched its second touchdown of the night on a missed field goal by the Stallions that was returned by WR Isiah Hennie 108 yards the other way.

The Stallions got their first touchdown of the night on the following drive after the kick-six, as QB Case Cookus found TE Jordan Thomas for a 33-yard score. Birmingham added one more — a 6-yard touchdown from WR Marlon Williams — in the final seconds of Friday's game to force extra time.

Every Touchdown of Week 5

The Panthers accounted for the first touchdown of Saturday's tilt when QB Bryce Perkins connected with Gunnar Oakes for a 12-yard score late in the first quarter.

The Battlehawks answered with back-to-back rushing scores in the second quarter— both from QB Max Duggan.

Michigan accounted for the only touchdown in the third quarter, as Perkins found WR Malik Turner for a 20-yard score.

Then things really came to life, with four touchdowns scored in the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter. The Panthers were first, thanks to a 5-yard scamper from RB Toa Taua. Then, the Battlehawks cashed in on a jaw-dropping 67-yard touchdown catch by reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year and standout WR Hakeem Butler , who was back in action in Week 5 after missing the previous three games with a lingering hamstring injury.

Michigan answered immediately, going 77 yards in eight plays and ending with another rushing score from Taua. St. Louis fired back with a trick play, as WR Blake Jackson launched a 57-yard touchdown to Butler to seal the home win.

The Renegades scored first in Sunday's matchup and took just one snap to do it. QB Luis Perez hit WR Deontay Burnett for a monster 63-yard score to get things going in the first quarter.

Both teams traded off in the second quarter, with four consecutive touchdowns scored. First, Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu connected with WR Cornell Powell for a 37-yard score to get DC on the board. When the Renegades got the ball back on the ensuing drive, RB Kalen Ballage turned on the jets, taking off for 24 yards and a touchdown. Ta'amu once again came up big for the Defenders, finding Braylon Sanders for a 4-yard touchdown to put DC back in the game. But Arlington's ground game was firing on all cylinders, and RB De'Veon Smith's short scamper made it a double-digit game once again.

It was all Defenders in the third quarter, however, as Ta'amu and WR Chris Rowland linked up for a momentum-swinging 17-yard touchdown. DC added two more scores in the fourth quarter — both rushing touchdowns, one from Ta'amu and one from RB Deon Jackson — to secure the win.

The Roughnecks' first touchdown came in the second quarter of Sunday's tilt, courtesy of RB Zaquandre White. Then, Houston added to its lead with another rushing score, this time from RB Kirk Merritt, at the top of the third quarter.

The Roughnecks sealed the win midway through the fourth quarter when Brahmas QB Jarrett Guarantano's pass was intercepted by Houston CB Rayshad Williams and returned 68 yards the other way for a touchdown.

The Brahmas accounted for one field goal and no touchdowns in Week 5.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share