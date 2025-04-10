United Football League UFL 2025: Every touchdown from Week 3 Updated Apr. 15, 2025 8:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 3 of the 2025 UFL season was a thriller, with two games being decided by a one point and three of the four matchups featuring a score in the game's final few minutes.

Now, there's just one lone undefeated team remaining after a whirlwind weekend.

That said, we've rounded up every touchdown from Week 3's slate!

Birmingham Stallions 10, Arlington Renegades 9

The Stallions' lone touchdown in Week 3 came when it mattered most. Down 9-3 with 2:09 to play, Birmingham strung together a 71-yard, 11-play drive that ended with Matt Corral hooking up with Cade Johnson for a 20-yard score to tie the game. The ensuing successful one-point conversion from Corral & Co. sealed the home win.

The Renegades accounted for three field goals and no touchdowns in Week 3.

Houston Roughnecks 18, Memphis Showboats 17

The first touchdown of the game came with 40 seconds to spare before halftime. Memphis started the drive on its own 35-yard line with 1:50 to go, driving 57 yards in 70 seconds. On first-and-goal from the 8-yard line, QB E.J. Perry dropped back and found Kwamie Lassiter on a V-in route before the wideout fought through a tackle for the score.

Houston struggled to kickstart its passing game throughout most of the first half, but midway through the third quarter, QB Nolan Henderson and Emmanuel Butler connected on a highlight play. On a crucial third-and-goal, Henderson scrambled to his right and found Butler, who made himself available for his quarterback by sprinting from the middle of the field into Henderson's vision in the right corner of the end zone.

Forty seconds after its first touchdown, Houston struck again, this time with its defense finding pay dirt. Leon O'Neal Jr. was defending the underneath route and jumped on an underthrown pass from Perry. O'Neal then went untouched on a 30-yard pick-six.

Perry threw two interceptions, including that pick-six, in the third quarter to put the Showboats behind the 8-ball. Troy Williams replaced Perry and came through in the clutch, scrambling for a 5-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 18 seconds left. Williams, though, threw an incomplete pass on the potential game-winning two-point attempt.

Michigan Panthers 26, San Antonio Brahmas 23

The Panthers scored the opening touchdown of this game after conceding three field-goal drives to the Brahmas. It was a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line with just under four minutes remaining in the first half. The Panthers hadn't established much of a ground game to that point, but both QB Bryce Perkins and Nate McCary are known threats. With them lined up alongside one another in the backfield, the Brahmas had to sell out to stop one.

So, when Perkins sold the fake to McCary, the defense went with him, leaving no contain on the edge. Perkins waltzed into the end zone.

After the Panthers took a 10-9 lead on a field-goal just before halftime, Perkins scored again on a similar play. This time, it was Toa Tuau to Perkins' right in the backfield. He faked the hand off to Tuau, but this time the defense was in position to contain Perkins. Perkins, though, fought his way through a tackle from Brahmas defensive end Kobe Jones to narrowly break the plane of the end zone.

Trailing by eight points with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter, the Brahmas got their first touchdown at a crucial juncture. Running back Anthony McFarland ran a corner route out of the backfield to the left side of the end zone and QB Kellen Mond dropped back and found him. They benefited from Panthers' safety Arnold Tarpley III incidentally colliding with Brahmas' receiver Racey McMath on his way to picking up McFarland, which left the back wide open.

The Panthers scored a third rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive. On a first-and-10 from the Brahmas' 43-yard line, Jaden Shirden took the hand-off, spun to avoid the initial tackle in the backfield, before racing for a house call.

The Brahmas were in a tough spot, down 23-15 with five minutes left and the Panthers threatening to score again with a third-and-6 inside the red zone. But, linebacker Jordan Williams stepped in front of a slant route, intercepted Perkins' pass and returned for a pick-six, which led to a two-point conversion that tied up the game.

DC Defenders 27, St. Louis Battlehawks 15

The Defenders offense got off to a great start with an early field-goal and then a 62-yard touchdown. Jordan Ta'amu went play-action, faking the hand-off, and then rifling it to Ty Scott on the deep post route.

After trailing 12-0, the Battlehawks found the end zone on a desperate jump-ball. Just before taking a sack, QB Manny Wilkins aired a moon-ball toward Frank Darby, who boxed out Kiondre Thomas and snagged the touchdown.

For the Defenders' second touchdown, tight end Briley Moore-McKinney lined up on the outside and got multiple steps on his defender with a clean route. Ta'amu put it right on the money.

The Defenders padded their lead when they capitalized on a fortunate bounce. On third-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 2:30 remaining, Ta'amu targeted Mason Fairchild and the pass was tipped. But, it fell right into the hands of Cornell Powell for the score.

