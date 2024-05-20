United Football League UFL 2024: Week 8 by the numbers Published May. 20, 2024 7:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The playoffs are taking shape after Week 8 of the UFL season.

The Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated on the season after taking down the Houston Roughnecks (1-7) on Saturday at home, while the Michigan Panthers (6-2) took down the Memphis Showboats (1-7).

On Sunday, the St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2) took care of business against the DC Defenders (3-5), and the San Antonio Brahmas (6-2) secured the home win vs. the Arlington Renegades (1-7).

Here are the numbers to know after Week 8.

4: All four playoff teams are set with two weeks remaining in the regular season. St Louis and San Antonio punched their tickets to the postseason this weekend. Home-field advantage in both conferences is still up for grabs and could come down to Week 10 matchups, as all four playoff teams face each other in the final week of the regular season.

5: The Renegades dropped to 1-7 on the season with their loss in Week 8, but their record may be a bit deceiving. Their 20-15 loss to the Brahmas on Sunday was their fourth loss of the season by five points or fewer. Their attempt to come back from a 20-3 halftime deficit fell short as head coach Bob Stoops’ squad fell to 0-5 in one-score games.

15: Another week, another win for Birmingham. The Stallions are now 8-0 on the season after beating the Roughnecks on Saturday, and their win streak is up to 15 consecutive games dating back to last season in the USFL.

33.8: The number of points the Stallions are averaging per game in QB Adrian Martinez's five starts this season. He had five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in Birmingham's win over Houston in Week 8, as he continues to look like the favorite to take home MVP honors this season.

Matt Colburn scores a TOUGH three-yard rushing TD to seal Panthers' win

79: The Battlehawks managed to secure their spot in the playoffs with a 26-21 comeback win over the Defenders, even without starting QB AJ McCarron (ankle). Former Arizona State QB Manny Wilkins got the start for St. Louis and was a threat with his legs — cashing in for 79 rushing yards, which included picking up five first downs on the ground.

136: The number of total yards Brahmas running back Anthony McFarland put up during his first return from injury. The former Maryland star did the bulk of his damage in the passing game, though, with 118 receiving yards and two touchdown catches of 52 and 37 yards.

233: The number of yards Michigan’s Matthew Colburn has rushed for over the past two weeks. The former Wake Forest running back had 24 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win, the Panthers' fourth consecutive victory.

